Lions Will Debut "The 313" Uniforms Against Giants
The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday evening the team will don their new white "313" uniforms in their preseason opener against the New York Giants.
It will provide supporters their first glimpse of the team donning new uniforms in game action.
The response has been overwhelmingly positive, as fans are looking forward to the team making a run to the Super Bowl in 2024.
According to the team's website, "The road jersey presents in classic white with blue numbers encased in silver outlines and shoulder striping in blue and silver. The inside collar of the white jersey is trimmed in Honolulu Blue as a nod to not only the Lions gritty style of play but an homage to the work ethic that built Detroit into an iconic American city. The back of the collar features a "313" wordmark and for the first time in team history, the Lions will wear "DETROIT" across their chest on the road."
Principal owner Sheila Hamp previously thanked supporters of the Lions at a Ford Field event to unveil the team's uniforms. She expressed pride and gratitude for the efforts made to update the uniforms.
“I want to thank our season ticket members, as you guys were amazing last season,” Ford Hamp told the supportive crowd at Ford Field. “The support you showed our team and what you did for our whole organization was incredible. From the ‘Let’s go Lions, to the Jared Goff chants,’ we broke the decimal record for Ford Field for noise.”
