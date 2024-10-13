LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Week 6 Game at Cowboys
The Detroit Lions are looking to stay on a roll after taking the bye week to get healthy.
Next in line for the Lions are the Dallas Cowboys in a nationally televised showdown Sunday. It marks the first meeting between the two teams since last year's thriller in the same venue.
The Cowboys have historically held the upper hand over the Lions, with 19 wins to Detroit's 12 in 31 total meetings. Dallas has won the last six meetings, and Detroit's last win against them came in 2013.
It carries a similar amount of weight to the Lions' Week 4 game against Seattle, with the victory snapping a lengthy losing streak against that opponent. Now, Detroit gets the chance to snap another losing streak.
“The fact is, we want this game. And we — you want to win this game," coach Dan Campbell said on Fox 2's Game Day Live Sunday. "We’ve had an opportunity, we’re gonna get an opportunity here. We’ve got to play clean football and we’ve got to go earn it, just like we do every week.”
The Lions are looking to keep pace in the NFC North, which has been the most competitive division in football to this point. Minnesota is on its bye week after a 5-0 start, while Chicago won Sunday morning in London to improve to 4-2 on the year.
Follow along all throughout Sunday's game between the Lions and Cowboys for live updates.
4:00 p.m. -- The Lions announced five inactives for Sunday's game: DE James Houston, S Loren Strickland, OL Giovanni Manu, OL Colby Sorsdal and WR Isaiah Williams.