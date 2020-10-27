SI.com
'It Takes Both Parties': Matt Patricia Addresses Upcoming Trade Deadline

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have evened their 2020 season record at 3-3 after defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 23-22, in their Week 7 matchup. 

Despite the rocky start to the season, the team now has a realistic opportunity to secure a number of victories due to their schedule not being as daunting as it was during the first quarter of the season. 

A number of NFL teams have declared already that they are willing to part ways with valuable assets due to their win-loss record being significantly under .500 and their rebuilding process has started. 

Could Detroit take advantage and add talent by next week's trade deadline?

Head coach Matt Patricia was asked on Monday if the team could be in a position to add pieces to aid in the process of a playoff push. 

“I don’t know if I can really predict anything that’s going to happen going forward. I know that for us, we’re always going to try to do whatever we can to help our team get better," Patricia said. "Sometimes those situations in particular, trades, it takes both parties, and everyone involved. I don’t know. We’ll see how all that goes. But right now, it’s just focused on turning the page, getting ready for Indy, from that standpoint.”

Detroit (3-3) takes on the Indianapolis Colts (4-2) this Sunday from Ford Field. 

Comments (4)
No. 1-2
OnePrideMania57
OnePrideMania57

I think Lions need to make 2 moves. One on offense and one on defense

ATK49
ATK49

I would be really surprised if Lions made a trade to add pieces

