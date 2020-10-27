On This Date: Matthew Stafford Tricked Dallas Cowboys with Fake Spike

On this date seven years ago, Matthew Stafford created a memory for supporters of the Detroit Lions that is still talked about to this day, and one that will live on for many years.

In the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, trailing 30-24, Stafford marched the Lions offense down the field with no timeouts.

After a completed 22-yard pass to Calvin Johnson, Detroit's star wideout was ruled just short of the goal line.

With the clock still running, Stafford rushed the team up to the line of scrimmage to spike the football.

Everyone that assumed he would spike the football was proven wrong.

Instead, Stafford went off script and reached over the goal line for the touchdown.

Stafford's fake spike against the Cowboys capped an 80-yard game winning drive that took just under a minute. David Akers sealed the victory with a made extra-point.

Detroit was victorious over the Cowboys, 31-30, and the crowd that remained at Ford Field was sent into a frenzy as a result of what they just witnessed.

