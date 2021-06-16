Ndamukong Suh: 'Take Out the Spice, Things Get Bland'

Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh replies to a Lions fan on social media regarding the defensive woes of the Detroit Lions.

In the last six seasons, the Detroit Lions defense has not been able to reached the same level of performance that the 2014 roster achieved.

Led by Ndamukong Suh, the former No. 2 overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft, the Lions' defense finished second in the entire National Football League in total defense, allowing just 300.9 yards per game.

They also also finished third in points per game defense, allowing just 17.6 points a game while leading the NFL in rushing defense, surrendering just 69.3 rush yards per game.

Unfortunately, following a controversial 24-20 playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the defense lost one of their major pieces during the offseason.

Suh, who recorded up 53 tackles and 8.5 sacks back during the 2014 season, signed a six-year, $114 million contract with the Miami Dolphins that included $60 million in guaranteed money.

The contract made him the highest-paid defensive player in league NFL history, passing Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

"Take out the spice, things get bland," Suh wrote on social media.

Following Suh's exit, the Lions finished 2015 with a 7-9 record and missed the playoffs.

After moving on Jim Caldwell, one of the most successful coaches in team history, the team turned to ex-Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to try and take the next step forward as an organization.

Unfortunately, the defense lacked spice, character or any real identify during Patricia's regime.

In fact, the 2020 defense was one of the organization's worst, setting team records for most points and most yards allowed.

The 2020 defense was statistically worse than back in 2008, the season in which the Lions went 0-16.

Suh enjoyed one of the highlights of his career this past season, as he was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, to win the Lombardi Trophy.

It is possible that the new Lions regime, led by "spicy" Dan Campbell, can bring some spark back on the defensive side of the football.

