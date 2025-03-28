Notes: Lions Host Maryland LB Ruben Hyppolite on Top-30 Visit
The Detroit Lions have reportedly hosted another linebacker on a Top-30 visit ahead of the upcoming NFL draft.
During Maryland's recent Pro Day, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II told reporters that he took a visit to the Lions in early March. Hyppolite spent all five of his collegiate seasons with the Terrapins, including a 2024 campaign in which he had 66 tackles, seven tackles for loss and an interception.
He appeared in 50 games for the Terrapins, notching career totals of 236 combined tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks. Despite his succes, Hyppolite did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine.
The Lions have several linebackers who are either on one-year contracts or in the final year of their current deals. As a result, young depth could be helpful to replenish the room under new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.
Other players who the Lions have reportedly hosted on a Top-30 visit include Michigan defensive end Josaiah Stewart, Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss, North Dakota State IOL Grey Zabel and UC Davis running back Lan Larison.
MORE: Lions Official 2025 Pre-Draft Visits Tracker
