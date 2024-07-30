Observations: Hooker Tosses Two Picks, Rakestraw Shines
The Detroit Lions' second padded practice offered an opportunity for the team to once again improve ahead of the start of competition next week.
As the Lions make final preparations ahead of joint practices with the New York Giants beginning Monday, they have plenty to clean up after what Dan Campbell described as an up-and-down first day in pads.
Campbell explained that it's human nature to at first abandon fundamental principles in pursuit of winning a rep, but the coaching staff is placing emphasis on those little details.
"I would expect it's gonna be much better today. That's what happens, inevitably, you're just out there trying to win," Campbell said. "You don't think about anything else, you're just trying to win. So that's what last night was. You watch the tape, you go over it. Our coaches are on it, like, 'Hey man, we just talked about this. Look at your footwork, look at your hand placement.' And so that was an emphasis last night and I expect it to be much better today. It'll come pretty quick, especially with the guys that you know are gonna grow and are gonna take that next step. The guys that can't do that, they're probably not gonna be here and they're probably not gonna make the roster."
Here are observations from the Lions' sixth training camp practice.
Rakestraw shines
It was another strong day for Ennis Rakestraw, who set an impressive tone with his physicality during the first padded practice Monday. In addition to his interception against Hooker, he nearly had another one working against Sudfeld in the second team.
"It gives me a lot of confidence, just showing that I'm doing the right things and the older guys can trust me a little bit more," Rakestraw said. "It was the first one, so that was big for me. Just gotta keep stacking days."
Rakestraw and fellow rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold have asserted themselves early in camp, as both appear to have the necessary mental mindsets to succeed as well as a physicality that can match up with physical wide receivers.
They've also struck up a strong bond with each other off the field. Arnold stopped by Rakestraw's media session to share some encouragement for his fellow rookie teammate.
"In case anyone was wondering, Ennis had the first pick of camp," Arnold said. "So he had a great practice. But yeah, Ennis set the tone today and they came in bunches. So we had a very productive day because of Ennis."
Hooker's struggles continue
Hendon Hooker's up-and-down offseason continued as he struggled during team periods. Stationed with the third-team, with Nate Sudfeld leading the second team, the Tennessee product was picked off multiple times.
Rakestraw was the first person to intercept Hooker, and undrafted rookie safety Loren Strickland hauled in another pick later in practice. The latter interception was helped by Steven Gilmore generating pressure on a corner blitz.
Additionally, he misfired on a pass in the direction of Isaiah Williams, who was covered by Kindle Vildor. The third-team offense struggled as a whole, as defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu came through unblocked on a handoff to Sione Vaki.
Offense struggles
It was an overall difficult day for the offense. Jared Goff was also picked off by Derrick Barnes, and the defensive line held serve on the line of scrimmage. Marcus Davenport logged a sack on Sudfeld, and linebacker Ben Neimann forced a pressured incompletion on a blitz.
Once again, the Lions' intensity was turned up throughout practice. An early skirmish broke out between Jameson Williams and Ifeatu Melifonwu after one rep, and the defense let Amon-Ra St. Brown hear it after the All-Pro dropped a pass.
Despite the offense's struggles, there were bright moments for the unit. Wide receiver Daurice Fountain bounced back from a difficult practice Monday by making multiple plays, including a touchdown pass from Goff on a defensive busted coverage.
Fountain hauled in passes from both Goff and Sudfeld, splitting his work between the first and second team offenses.
Hesse stands out
In the Lions' battle for the third tight end spot behind Sam LaPorta and James Mitchell, there are several options to consider. One who stood out in Monday's practice was Parker Hesse.
A three-year NFL veteran, Hesse is known as a blocking tight end. He stood out to the coaching staff during the first day of padded practices Monday.
"Parker Hesse, yeah, he did some things," Campbell said. "He did some things. Which, quite frankly, I don't know that I'm surprised, that's kind of his game. Some of these guys, you run all these pass-specific drills and you're not in pads, but that's kind of more his game, too. I would say, yeah, he showed up. He showed up."
Onwuzurike rolling
After injuries have plagued Levi Onwuzurike throughout his first three NFL seasons, the Washington product is showing strong signs of life. In the final year of his rookie contract, there's urgency being placed on the defender to perform.
To this point, Onwuzurike looks much improved and is fitting in nicely. He was a presence in the backfield Tuesday, often fighting through blocks to get to the ball-carrier or supply pressure on the quarterback.
After practice, Onwuzurike politely declined to talk to the media by explaining that he was "locked in."
Situational drill
Late in practice, the first-team offense took on another situational drill. This time, the offense began down six with :51 remaining and one timeout. Goff got the ball rolling with a completion to Jameson Williams, then targeted Williams again on a deep ball that was incomplete with Carlton Davis in coverage.
Another incompletion forced a fourth-and-1, but Goff again hit Williams to move the chains. After a spike, the Lions faced a second-and-goal from the 8-yard line with :12 remaining. Goff hit St. Brown for the score, then Jake Bates nailed the game-winning extra point to salvage the win for the offense.
Sudfeld led the second-team on a march down the field, which began at the 35-yard line with :28 remaining. He hit Tom Kennedy for an early completion to get the ball near the red zone. The veteran backup drilled Kaden Davis for a 25-yard score up the seam, then Bates once again connected on the go-ahead PAT.
Quick hits
1.) Lions' three-time All-Pro wide receiver Herman Moore was in attendance for Tuesday's practice.
2.) Fans were treated to a look at the NFL's new kickoff rules, as multiple skill players got the chance to take kicks within the new format. Kalif Raymond, Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs all took cracks at it. Williams dropped his kick, while Raymond, St. Brown and Gibbs showcased burst around the edge.
3.) Bates made four-of-five field goal attempts during an early showcase. He hit from 42, 46, 48 and 53 but missed from 60 yards out. In his second round, he started with a miss from 50 yards before connecting on kicks from 48, 41 and 37.
4.) DJ Reader's status for Week 1 is uncertain, as he's currently on the PUP list. He hopes to be off the list by the time the season starts.
“I don’t know exactly Week 1 or whatever, but feeling good, feeling better and just really working. Every day it’s getting better," Reader said, via ESPN. "It’s not like I’m not doing stuff, so I’m doing drills and doing stuff, but I’m not really too worried about the upper body strength. I don’t know exactly Week 1 or whatever, but feeling good, feeling better and just really working. Every day it’s getting better. It’s not like I’m not doing stuff, so I’m doing drills and doing stuff, but I’m not really too worried about the upper body strength”