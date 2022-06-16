Skip to main content

Odds TE Devin Funchess Makes Lions 53-Man Roster

Devin Funchess is very likely facing an uphill battle to earn a roster spot with the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions decided to take a chance on veteran tight end Devin Funchess, signing the former Michigan Wolverine to fill one of their vacant roster positions. 

Funchess, 28, was a former second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers. 

Unfortunately, he last appeared in an NFL game in Week 1 of the 2019 season during his tenure with the Indianapolis Colts. 

It is expected that the tight ends on the Lions' roster will have an opportunity to receive a decent amount of targets in Ben Johnson's offense. 

Funchess is taking a chance that transitioning to becoming a full-time tight end will pay off in Detroit. 

Based on film review, the skills he showcased as a wideout should allow him to find a reasonable amount of success as a tight end. 

The newly converted tight end is a big target who is known for being a precise route runner with reasonable blocking skills.

The challenge that awaits is beating out the competition who are already on the roster. 

The Lions are expecting T.J. Hockenson to continue to develop and and invested a fifth-round pick on Virginia Tech’s James Mitchell. 

Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra, Derrick Deese and Garrett Griffin are also in the mix to earn a roster position. 

Since he has been held out while rehabbing from a torn ACL, it is sometimes easy to forget the Lions drafted a tight end this past year. 

“You go back and watch his tape and shoot, man. The guy just averages a ton of yards per catch in college," new passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand said of Mitchell. "So he’s shown some of those abilities and he’s shown the agility to block on the perimeter or run in some different zone scheme type of plays and be effective in the run game too. We’re excited to get him out here in training camp and see what he’s got.”

Funchess will have every opportunity to earn a spot on the roster when training camp opens next month. 

Given the immense challenge ahead, we are giving him a 25% chance of making the 53-man roster when the season begins. 

