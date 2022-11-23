Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson was added late to the estimated practice report on Monday, with an illness.

On Tuesday, Jackson was listed as out on the estimated report, but the report included the talented offensive lineman was not available due to a "concussion."

As a result, Detroit will be without one of its starting linemen and a top reserve, as Jackson and Evan Brown have both been ruled out against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.

With rookie Jameson Williams practicing, the offense is poised in the coming weeks to be more explosive. Additionally, DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds are expected to work their way back into the lineup.

For Chark, it is expected that his workload will increase this week against a talented Bills defense.

"I think it was really actually good for him. He had 11 snaps, but just to get his legs back under him, get in there and move around a little bit. I know he came out of the game feeling pretty good," said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. "So, we think, certainly, he’s going to be able to take a bigger load this week, which is good.”

Detroit Lions' Week 12 Wednesday Injury Report