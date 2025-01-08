Penei Sewell Earns NFLPA Players' All-Pro Honors
Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell was voted as a first-team All-Pro on the third annual list gathered by a vote of his peers.
According to the NFLPA, "For too long, we allowed everyone else to define the best of us as players. Now, we make the call with the Players' All-Pro Team. We asked players across the league to select who had the most impact this season. The players were tasked with voting for the best player at their same position and positions they line up against. Here are the results."
Others named on offense include Lamar Jackson, Brock Bowers, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Saquon Barkley, Kyle Juszcyk, Tristan Wirfs, Joe Thuney, Chris Lindstrom and Creed Humphrey.
Last week, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson shared just how intelligent the players on the roster were and the benefits it has allowed him as a play-caller.
“We do it because we can. That’s why this offense is the way it is, is because we have smart players. We have a veteran offensive line that’s played a lot of ball," said Johnson. "We have a quarterback that can handle a lot on his plate and we’ve got good, smart perimeter guys that are willing to block and do all of the dirty work and prepare during the course of the week."
Johnson indicated by being able to push the limit, he can almost call whatever he wants to.
"I’m so fortunate as a coordinator because when you have that, now you take the governor off and you can do almost anything that you want to do," Johnson said. "And it’s not like that at every place. I’ve been a number of places, a number of different offenses and coordinators and we just couldn’t push it to this level and that’s a credit to the guys, that has nothing to do with us as a coaching staff. But we’ll push it as long as we think it’s sound and it can help them out, we’ll push it to the limit.”
