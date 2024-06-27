Popular PGA Tour Player Is 'Sneaky Fan' of Detroit Lions
Several members of the PGA Tour, including Joel Dahmen, are rooting for the Detroit Lions to follow up on their successful playoff run in 2023 with a Super Bowl win this upcoming NFL season.
Dahmen became a fan favorite after being featured in the popular Netflix Series 'Full Swing,' which told in-depth stories of several members of the Tour.
"I'm a sneaky Lions fan," Dahmen told WXYZ-TV, prior to playing with Oakland Golden Grizzlies head coach Greg Kampe in a Pro-Am event. "Just because they've been so bad for so long. We gotta get a Super Bowl to Detroit here."
Playing golf professionally has given several golfers perspective on just how difficult it is to win consistently.
"I think in golf you rarely win. It's really hard to win. And the Lions have never won," said Dahmen. "We also have Ryan Brehm, who everyone loves out here, he's a Michigan guy. So yeah, I think the Lions last year, they had a good run and hopefully this year is the year."
The Rocket Mortgage Classic, the only PGA Tour event to occur in Detroit, takes place at Detroit Golf Club from June 27-30.
Major champions in the field include Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson, and Gary Woodland.
