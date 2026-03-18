Detroit Lions Sign Free Agent OLB D.J. Wonnum

The Detroit Lions have finally addressed their need for an additional pass-rusher in free agency.

Veteran outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum has been inked to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old had visited the team's Allen Park Performance Center earlier on Tuesday and ended up securing a new deal.

He spent the past two NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers after being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings back in 2020.

The talented defender missed approximately half of the 2024 NFL season after being diagnosed with blood clots in his arm.

At 6-foot-5, the 250-pound pass-rusher started 15 games for the Panthers this past season. He recorded three sacks, 42 tackles, including four tackles for loss, and an interception for the NFC South division champs.

According to Carolina Panthers On SI, "Wonnum can be a rotation piece on any NFL team. It might be harder for that to be on Carolina, though, with the Panthers now having two solidified edge rushers in Scourton and now Jaelan Phillips. D.J. Wonnum dealt with health issues in Carolina, dealing with a blood clot in 2024 that forced him to miss half the season. Wonnum returned to action in 2025 and played 16 of 17 games. He had his moments for sure, but they were few and far between. Unfortunately, the Panthers were awful at bringing pressure on the opposing QB, and the only real bright spot in the pass rush was Nic Scourton."

Prior to playing in Carolina, Wonnum had two solid seasons in which he recorded eight sacks. In two seasons with the Panthers, he combined for a total of seven sacks.

The production was not what the Panthers were hoping for and as a result, he was not seriously considered as a candidate to return.

In Detroit, playing opposite of Aidan Hutchinson will have some added benefits. Al-Quadin Muhammad was able to parlay success in Detroit into a free-agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Detroit currently has Hutchinson, Tyler Lacy and Ahmed Hassanein on the roster at the defensive end position. It is expected the team will add another defensive end in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Hassanein was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 draft, but did not play during his rookie season.

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