Pro Comparisons for Lions 2025 Draft Class
The Detroit Lions begin rookie minicamp on May 9, and that will give them their first opportunity to evaluate this year's crop of draft picks.
The seven-player class offers plenty of intrigue, as it's full of players who could wind up being reliable contributors in short order.
Here are pro comparisons for each of the Lions' seven draft picks.
DT Tyleik Williams
Pro comparison: Dalvin Tomlinson, Arizona Cardinals
Williams is a bit bigger and more athletic than Tomlinson was coming out of college, but there were some similarities in how the two performed prior to entering the professional ranks. Tomlinson was viewed as an adept run defender who lacked consistency as a pass-rusher, which is how Williams appears to be heading into his rookie campaign.
After a slow start to his career in terms of rush production, Tomlinson has become a consistent threat for opposing quarterbacks. He also has some schematic versatility, which the Lions are hoping to unlock within their first-round pick.
OL Tate Ratledge
Pro comparison: Cody Mauch, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ratledge is a big-bodied guard with rare size for the position. He's also very athletic, which didn't always shine through on his tape in college due to an ankle injury he suffered in his final season. However, at the Combine he had a solid showing and proved that he can move with the best at the position.
Mauch is another big, physical mauler in the run game. He struggled in his rookie season after being drafted out of North Dakota State, but rebounded with a solid 2024 campaign and figures to continue contributing at right guard.
The Lions could insert Ratledge into the starting lineup right away if he has a solid training camp, and if that's the case there could be some growing pains. However, he checks every physical box for Detroit and should be capable of handling a heavy workload.
WR Isaac TeSlaa
Pro comparison: Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
TeSlaa and Watson share similar physical profiles as big-bodied wide receivers who are smooth striders down the field. Watson was more ready made to be an X receiver right away, while TeSlaa spent a lot of his time at Arkansas in the slot.
However, the Lions view TeSlaa as capable of playing on the outside with some development. As a result, he could wind up being a vertical threat in the same vein that the division rival utilizes Watson.
Last season, Watson also played 167 snaps out of the slot for Green Bay. This positional maneuvering is also something the Lions could do with TeSlaa.
OL Miles Frazier
Pro comparison: Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears
Frazier was utilized a number of different ways throughout his college career, starting at four of the five possible offensive line spots throughout his time at Florida International and LSU. This is a path that Jenkins also took at the collegiate level, as he played both tackle positions throughout his time at Oklahoma State.
Jenkins transitioned to guard full-time for the Bears and has had some success as a result. Frazier made the adjustment to guard during his time in college, but has that switchable versatility that could help the Lions a number of different ways.
EDGE Ahmed Hassanein
Pro comparison: Charles Omenihu, Kansas City Chiefs
Hassanein will require some development but could wind up being a big part of Detroit's defensive line. A long, lean defender who is a warrior at the line of scrimmage, his motor and play style suggest that he will be a seamless addition to the Lions' scheme.
Where he's similar to Omenihu is in the fact that he brings a good mix of run and pass-rush production. He doesn't project as an overly dominant pass-rusher, but can be a firm edge-setter while also winning a solid amount of rushes that will lead to modest production.
S Dan Jackson
Pro comparison: Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers
Jackson has limited playing experience with just one year as a full-time starter at Georgia. However, he put together a solid campaign in 2024 and projects as a reliable depth piece early in his career.
Where Jackson will likely make his biggest impact as a rookie is on special teams, which is why he draws the comparison of the former Lion Killebrew. With good speed and reliable tackling skills, Jackson has the upside to be one of the Lions' core special teamers early on in his career.
WR Dominic Lovett
Pro comparison: Ray-Ray McCloud, Atlanta Falcons
Lovett has a smaller frame and will likely be slot-exclusive at the NFL level. While he didn't do a ton in the return game in college, that could also be an avenue that the Lions explore for him early in his career.
As a result, he could wind up being a player the Lions utilize the way the Falcons deploy McCloud. Almost exclusively a slot receiver, McCloud also has contributed some in the return game.
With good speed, he could wind up being a solid gunner as well if necessary. Training camp will offer the Lions a chance to see if Lovett can wind up being a gadget player despite not having a clear path to consistent playing time right away in 2025.