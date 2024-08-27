Pros and Cons of Lions Acquiring WR Tim Patrick
The Detroit Lions’ 2024 53-man roster has begun to take shape.
As part of the roster finalization process, a series of cuts were made Monday by Detroit general manager Brad Holmes. Among the players who were let go were receivers Kaden Davis, who was waived, and Donovan Peoples-Jones, who was released.
With the roster cutdown deadline rapidly approaching (Tuesday at 4 p.m.), it once again begs the question: Will Holmes & Co. go outside the organization to find their No. 3 receiver?
If they decide to do so, Denver Broncos veteran wideout Tim Patrick could be a target.
Per Broncos reporter Mike Klis, Denver is “currently exploring trade possibilities for Patrick.” Additionally, Patrick is said to be “generating strong interest” heading into the NFL's roster cutdown deadline.
Patrick, who will be 30 entering the 2024 campaign, has missed the last two regular seasons due to ACL and Achilles’ injuries.
However, he was a preseason standout for the Broncos this summer. Most notably, he caught four passes for 30 yards and a score in the team’s Week 2 preseason game with the Green Bay Packers. Additionally, during that contest, he displayed a tremendous rapport with Denver rookie passer Bo Nix, who has been named the team's Week 1 starter.
Along with all that, Patrick brings to the table terrific physical intangibles. He stands in at 6-foot-4, 212 pounds, which is prototypical size for an “X” receiver. And remember, the Lions – at this present moment – could use just that type of receiver.
The resilient Patrick has also been a popular player in the Broncos’ locker room.
Earlier this summer, Denver head man Sean Payton praised the California native for being “a veteran, I'd say with a lot of grit with what he's overcome.” Payton also expressed, “He's one of those players that's very well respected and you feel his toughness.”
Just like a variety of other pundits, I'm all aboard the Patrick train for the Lions. He seems like he'd be a near-perfect fit for the organization's receiving corps.
My only concern is his aforementioned injury history. Although he's fully recovered from those ACL and Achilles’ ailments, he's still failed to suit up for a single regular season game since the 2021 season. And, that's a serious red flag to me, and it should be to Detroit, too.
Furthermore, according to ESPN, if the Broncos are unable to find a trade partner for Patrick prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline, he is expected to be released. If I were Holmes & Co., that is when I would pounce on the seasoned vet.
Don't get me wrong, I believe that Patrick would be a great asset for the Lions’ receivers room. I just would resist the urge to trade for him and instead pick him up after he's been given his walking papers by the Broncos.