Pros and Cons of Lions Trading For Trey Hendrickson
The Detroit Lions have less than a week to acquire help on the edge via a trade. With the trade deadline set for Nov. 5, time is running out.
Many expect the Lions to make a move of some sorts, but the scope and scale of said move remains to be seen.
One target that could be in play for the Lions is defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is viewed as a potential piece that could get moved after the Cincinnati Bengals' 3-5 start to the season.
Hendrickson has been a big part of the Bengals' pass rush over the last several seasons. He arrived in Cincinnati in 2021 after beginning his career with four seasons in New Orleans. The defender has notched double digit sacks in three of the last four seasons, with the only exception being the 2022 campaign in which he had eight sacks.
He was originally drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2017 Draft, which coincides with the tenures of Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn on Sean Payton's coaching staff. As a result, the Lions' head coach and defensive coordinator have some familiarity with the talented edge rusher.
This connection, paired with Hendrickson's relentless play style, makes for a perfect pairing. NFL.com's Kevin Patra saw as much in a recent piece predicting ideal trade fits.
"If Raiders star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby is truly off the table, the Lions should chase Hendrickson," Patra wrote. "Detroit presumably has institutional knowledge of the player, given that head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were both part of the staff in New Orleans during Hendrickson's time with the Saints (2017-2020). He plays with the type of motor Campbell loves and would fit in the locker room. With seven sacks and 36 QB pressures so far this season, Hendrickson has continued to be a weapon on the edge."
Hendrickson is under contract through the end of next season, so the extra year of team control could drive up the asking price. If acquired, the Lions would be on the hook for the proration of his $14.8 million salary this year and the $15.8 million salary he is owed next season.
The veteran defender also carries a cap hit of $18,666,668 next season, which would further implicate the Lions who have handed out several long-term extensions over the last calendar year.
Because of the value placed on premium edge rushers, the Lions may be required to dole out multiple draft picks or potentially a player in order to acquire Hendrickson. The asking price could also be impacted by the result of the Bengals' game against the Las Vegas Raiders this upcoming weekend.
However, Hendrickson would immediately be the top option for the Lions on the active roster this year, and a potential pairing with him and Hutchinson next year would put the team among the best in the league in terms of edge pairings.
If the asking price is right, this is a trade the Lions should absolutely make. It would give them an immediate boost, and one of the league's premier edge pairings in 2025.