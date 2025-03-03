Ranking Brad Holmes' Best Lions Free Agent Signings
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes will be entering the free agency portion of the offseason for the fifth time when it begins later in March.
Holmes has been known to prioritize retaining the team's talent as opposed to making free agency splashes, but he has taken some swings.
Here is a ranking of Detroit's best external free agent signings under Holmes. Players were ranked based on their contributions to Detroit's success over the last four seasons, and players acquired via waivers or trade and re-signed are excluded from the list.
6.) OL Graham Glasgow
A sluggish 2024 season is cause for concern, but bringing Glasgow to Detroit on a one-year deal in 2023 was one of Holmes' best moves that offseason. After being cut by the Denver Broncos, Glasgow returned to the team that drafted him on a one-year, $2.75 million contract.
Initially viewed to be a competitor for a starting spot, Glasgow took the reins when Halapoulivaati Vaitai suffered an injury and wound up being one of the team's best offensive linemen.
Glasgow has the versatility to play any of the three interior offensive line spots, and started at all three during the 2023 campaign. He was rewarded with a three-year extension last season, and is the favorite to start at left guard once again in 2025.
If Kevin Zeitler does not return, Glasgow gives the Lions some flexibility to plug him in at either guard spot when needed.
5.) DE Charles Harris
A first-round pick in 2017, Harris struggled throughout the early part of his career. As a result, the Lions were able to pick him up on a on a one-year deal in 2021 as part of Holmes' first free agent class. Holmes bought low, as Harris signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal.
In a year where the Lions struggled mightily, Harris was a big bright spot on the defensive line. Harris recorded a career-high 7.5 sacks that season, which he was able to parlay into a two-year, $13 million deal the following offseason.
He wasn't able to continue on that success, as he would record just 2.5 sacks in 19 games over the next two seasons. Harris played for two teams, the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles, in 2024 and was a member of the Eagles' practice squad for their Super Bowl title.
4.) OL Kevin Zeitler
The Lions lost a key piece of their offensive line early last offseason when Jonah Jackson signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams. Rather than wait until the draft, Detroit picked up Zeitler on a one-year deal worth $6 million to fill the void.
Zeitler, who has been one of the league's most durable linemen since being drafted in the first round of the 2012 draft, was an excellent addition. He was one of the team's top linemen, seamlessly fitting in to a group that features All-Pro Penei Sewell.
The Wisconsin native is a free agent this offseason, and it's uncertain whether the Lions will bring him back for his age-35 season.
3.) WR Kalif Raymond
After enduring some struggles and bouncing around the league, Raymond landed a one-year deal with the Lions worth just over $1.1 million in 2021. Since then, he's proven to be one of the best return men in the game and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2024.
Raymond also has become a valuable contributor when needed as a receiver, as he's caught 147 passes for 1,896 yards and seven touchdowns over four seasons. He signed a two-year extension prior to the 2023 season and has become a huge part of the team's culture as a mentor to younger receivers.
2.) RB David Montgomery
When the Lions couldn't agree to terms with Jamaal Williams in the 2023 offseason, they pivoted to signing Montgomery. The loss of Williams was a disappointing one to some fans at the time, but Montgomery has taken the production at the running back position to another level.
The Lions also added Jahmyr Gibbs that year in the draft, and the tandem of those two players has given them one of the league's best run games. Montgomery went over 1,000 yards in his first season as a Lion, and may have done so again in 2024 if not for a knee injury in Week 15.
His identity as a runner matches that of Detroit's as a team, as he's a bruiser who runs tough and is difficult to bring down. Montgomery does have some breakaway speed as well, and he re-upped for two more years in addition to the 2025 season, which will be the final year of his original three-year, $18 million contract.
1.) LB Alex Anzalone
After beginning his career with the New Orleans Saints, Anzalone signed a one-year deal worth $1.75 million after the team hired Campbell and Aaron Glenn off the Saints' staff to serve as head coach and defensive coordinator. Four years later, he's a defensive captain.
Anzalone was on pace for a 100-tackle season before suffering a season-ending injury in his first season and earned another one-year deal. After he notched 125 tackles in 2022, he was rewarded with a three-year, $18.3 million contract prior to 2023.
The Florida product has been an anchor for the defense and a leader in the locker room. He missed a chunk of the 2024 campaign with a fractured forearm, but his return for the season finale in Week 18 invigorated the defense in the team's winner-take-all game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Anzalone has established himself as a huge part of Detroit's rise throughout Holmes' tenure, as he's unlocked his potential with the team.