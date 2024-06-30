5 Reasons Why Jahmyr Gibbs Could Be 2024 NFL MVP
The Lions couldn't have asked for more from Jahmyr Gibbs in his rookie NFL season.
The Georgia Tech and Alabama product showcased just why Detroit invested the 2023 No. 12 overall pick in him, taking the league by storm with his dual-threat ability. And, along the way, he flashed glimpses of vintage Alvin Kamara and won over the Lions fanbase.
Now, he could be a dark-horse candidate to take home MVP honors in his second season in the league.
Here are five reasons why Gibbs could secure the league's highest honor in 2024.
Dual-threat ability
Gibbs is a do-it-all machine, with the ability to thrash opposing defenses both as a runner and a receiver.
He had the stats to back it up last season, too. He rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns, while contributing another 316 yards and a score as a receiver.
Expect Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to unleash the explosive back even more in 2024, too. And that, consequently, should lead to even more prolific numbers for Gibbs in his second year as a pro.
Running behind Lions’ formidable offensive line
In 2024, Gibbs will once again have the chance to run behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Anchored by Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow and All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell, Detroit's O-line was extremely effective at opening up holes for Gibbs and his running back counterpart David Montgomery a season ago. And, the line's expected to be as good, if not better, this upcoming season.
With that said, Gibbs – with an increased volume of carries – should be in store for his first 1,000-yard campaign on the ground. And, that will only help out his MVP case.
Catching passes from Jared Goff
Goff, with his precision-passing ability, should be able to put Gibbs in position to succeed as a receiver once again in 2024.
As part of Johnson's offense, the veteran signal-caller should be able to easily find the dual-threat back on screens and throws over the middle of the field. And once Gibbs gets the ball in his hands, it's well known that he can do a lot of damage in the open field.
I wouldn't be surprised to see the aforementioned quarterback-running back duo grow a Drew Brees-Alvin Kamara-type bond with one another. And, if such occurs, all bets are off for the level of impact that Gibbs could have within the Lions’ offense.
No. 1 RB duties
David Montgomery, acquired last offseason, assumed the No. 1 running back duties upon arriving to Detroit in 2023. He proceeded to lead the Lions in both carries (219) and rushing yards (1,015) in his debut season in the Motor City.
I expect that to change this upcoming season, with Gibbs assuming lead back responsibilities. And because of such, the second-year pro is bound to experience an uptick in production. If such occurs, he’ll easily exceed the 1,000-yard rushing threshold and be well on his way to becoming one of the very best backs in the NFL. That, to me, would go a long way toward enhancing his MVP candidacy.
National pundits are heaping praise upon him
Gibbs already has national pundits, such as ESPN's Louis Riddick, “drinking the kool-aid” regarding the second-year back being a viable MVP candidate.
Gibbs, with his explosiveness as both a runner and a receiver, could very well be on the verge of a 2,000 all-purpose yard season – and sooner rather than later. And, if he does that, he'll join the ranks of Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry as the game's elite running backs.
To Riddick, there's not a back in the league that is presently more explosive than Gibbs.
“There isn’t a back in the league – and there are some very, very good ones – that can match his raw explosiveness,” Riddick said of the second-year pro.
If you value Riddick's opinion, it sounds like Gibbs is in store for a monstrous 2024 campaign.