Q&A: Rock Ya-Sin Shares Early Camp Thoughts
The Detroit Lions have the makings of a loaded secondary room, and one potential catalyst for the group is veteran Rock Ya-Sin.
Signed to a one-year deal this offseason, Ya-Sin has inside-out versatility and can help the Lions' defense in multiple ways. He's demonstrated strong tackling ability throughout the early stages of camp, and has been taking first-team reps at times amidst injuries.
Detroit Lions OnSI caught up with Ya-Sin following Tuesday's practice to discuss his decision to come to Detroit, his expectations for the season and much more.
Note: Questions and answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.
What have been your early impressions of training camp with the Lions?
Ya-Sin: "It's been good, it's been competitive. A lot of learning, a lot of competing. Just an opportunity to get better out here, every day. I'm enjoying it, taking it snap-by-snap, series-by-series, practice-by-practice, day by day. Keep ascending."
What made Detroit an appealing destination in free agency?
Ya-Sin: "Just the mentality here, the culture here. Obviously it's a really good team, last year, last few years it's just been building and building. I felt like this is gonna be the year that this team gets over the hump and does some things that are really special."
The secondary has clear potential to be one of the team's strengths. How strong do you feel this room is?
Ya-Sin: "The sky's the limit for this room. You've got D.J. (Reed), T.A. (Terrion Arnold), Ennis (Rakestraw), Amik (Robertson), B.B. (Brian Branch), Kerby (Joseph), Avonte (Maddox). It's a really, really deep, talented room. I'm excited to compete with these guys, build and learn with these guys and continue to get better."
You're matching up with talented receivers every day in practice. What are your initial takeaways from working against this offense in practice every day?
Ya-Sin: "It's just a really talented offense. Talented running backs, good O-line, really good quarterback in J.G., some All-Pro receivers, tight end. You can just go down the line. And then the play-calling is really (good), it's balanced. Every time we get an opportunity to go out here and compete against these guys, we're only sharpening our sword and continuing to get better."
Have any young players consulted you for advice or film review?
Ya-Sin: "We always learn from each other — in the film room, outside of the film room, on the field. We're always learning from each other, trying to ascend and get better."
Kelvin Sheppard has made a clear impression with his energy in his first year as defensive coordinator. How has working with him been so far in camp?
Ya-Sin: "Yeah, he's fired up. He brings energy. He doesn't take a day off, a snap off, a series off, he's always locked in. He's watching everything, he's critiquing everything. He's very detail-oriented, I think he'll be coaching in the NFL for a long time."
How would you evaluate your training camp performance so far?
Ya-Sin: "I've felt good. I've felt like I've just continued to get better. Every day is just never get complacent, never get comfortable, just take the opportunity to get better. As long as I put my head down and just work, however things go is how things go. If I just go out there and compete, put my head down, not take a play off or a series off and just really lock in, and the biggest thing I can continue to say is just compete. I'm just enjoying it, man, taking it day-by-day."
You were matched up with Jameson Williams on his highlight-reel route in Monday's practice. What did you see on that play and what have you seen from him so far?
Ya-Sin: "Jamo's just a really explosive player. He's been in the league, since college he's been a really explosive, explosive player. He can go for 60 or 70 any time. On that route, specifically, I'm playing inside leverage, he outside released me. He got a good release, and then once he outside released me, we're in the red zone so I'm thinking fade. He sat it down, it was a good route by him."
What's your evaluation of the quarterback room after working against them in practice?
Ya-Sin: "These are good players, man. That quarterback room is a seasoned room. J.G. obviously leading it, and I've had a lot of respect for J.G. throughout his career starting all the way in L.A. and now here. I think he's a really good player, and he'll continue to lead this team wherever we want to go."