Roundtable: What Bold Trade Would Make Lions Super Bowl Favorites?
1.) Is EDGE Matthew Judon the perfect fit for the Lions’ defensive line?
Christian Booher: I think Judon would be an ideal fit for the Lions’ defensive line. He’s a proven pass-rusher that induces fear in opposing offensive lines, which would give Detroit the ideal pairing for Aidan Hutchinson.
Despite being one of the league’s leaders in pressures last year, Hutchinson struggled to finish sacks while facing increased attention from opponents. Adding Judon to a line that already brought in DJ Reader and boasts Hutchinson and Alim McNeill would give the team one of the most complete groups in the entire league.
Vito Chirco: I don't think Judon would be a “perfect fit.” He's entering his age-32 season and is coming off a torn biceps injury. Plus, he has one year remaining on his contract, and likely would be a one-year rental for the Lions.
On the flip side, he'd surely provide some solid value to Detroit's pass-rushing unit, and give Aidan Hutchinson the best EDGE running mate he's had in his short NFL career.
Yet, I don't think Judon is the “perfect” solution to the Lions’ pass-rushing issues.
2.) What are your expectations for Amik Robertson this season?
Booher: I think Robertson is going to be a bigger piece for the defense than some expect. To me, the question is more about what specific role the Lions have for him. I think he could be slated for the nickel position if Brian Branch spends more time at safety.
Robertson has the opportunity to have a breakout season with the Lions, based on how well he fits the defensive system. He’s fast and physical with good instincts and coverage skills. I picked Robertson as one of my breakout player candidates, and am standing by that. I think he plays a huge part in the defense in 2024.
Chirco: I know Robertson doesn't like to hear it, but I think he'll be a solid depth piece for the Lions’ secondary this upcoming season. I think he'll also provide Aaron Glenn's defensive backs room with some much-needed versatility, as he can line up both on the outside and in the slot at nickel. He should be a reliable option at both spots, too, and help the team's cornerbacks group play at a much higher level in 2024.
3.) Would you bet the Lions to win the Super Bowl at their current odds?
Booher: I am admittedly not a huge gambler. Currently, the Lions are tied for the fourth-best odds, via DraftKings Sportsbook at +1200. My advice would be to wager what you are comfortable losing, as the Lions winning the Super Bowl is no sure thing. Though the odds are better than they’ve been in recent years, it’s tough to predict the future outcome, as one can never project injuries or other ailments that can affect a team.
Chirco: I would not bet the Lions to win at those odds. If I were a betting man, I'd go with a team with worse odds, such as the Colts (+6000), the Jaguars (+4500) or the Dolphins (+2200), and take my chances. Admittedly, just like Christian, I am not much of a gambler. But, if I had to bet my money, I would not do so on the Lions with those current odds.
4.) What bold trade would make Lions Super Bowl favorites?
Booher: I like the idea of trading for a player like Judon. That should be the caliber of player that the Lions covet given their current status. With winning a Super Bowl now being a realistic goal, Detroit should be careful and only make deals for sure-thing players.
For that reason, I think adding a player like Judon would be superb and help fill a weakness. His production would no doubt improve the Lions’ pass-rush, which struggled mightily last year.
Chirco: I know he's on the older side, but I'm going to go with veteran EDGE Khalil Mack. He would immediately upgrade Detroit's lackluster pass-rushing unit, and form a prolific pass-rushing duo with fellow EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.
Mack is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he recorded a career-best 17.0 sacks, and earned a highly impressive 91.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including an 86.3 pass-rush mark. He also earned a trip to the Pro Bowl for his efforts.
So, if I'm going all-in on an EDGE defender, I'm going after Mack -- not Judon. And, acquiring Mack, in my opinion, would make the Lions Super Bowl favorites.
5.) What is your biggest concern with the Lions’ roster heading into training camp?
Booher: To me, it’s all about the depth. There are plenty of proven talents atop the depth chart. But over the course of an NFL season, it’s often important to have reliable depth.
Who takes over if one of the Lions’ key offensive linemen goes down? Is it Colby Sorsdal, Kayode Awosika or one of the new rookies? How about the wide receiver position if Amon-Ra St. Brown is unable to suit up?
There are plenty of players who are capable of filling these hypothetical voids. However, training camp should offer a clearer picture of what the Lions have from a depth perspective, as several starters likely will play very little in preseason games.
Chirco: Even though Detroit GM Brad Holmes made a concerted effort to upgrade the defense this offseason, I still have concerns with that side of the ball. I still, in fact, have my doubts about the strength of Detroit's pass-rushing and linebackers units, plus the quality of depth among the team's safeties group.
As I've expressed above, I still think the Lions are in need of an EDGE complement for Hutchinson. Plus, I have my concerns about the linebacker trio of Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes being good enough to get the Lions to the Super Bowl. I hope these concerns of mine will subside as the 2024 campaign progresses.
