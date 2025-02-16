Roundtable: Do Lions Need Better Backup Quarterback in 2025?
1.) Do the Lions need a better backup quarterback?
Christian Booher: I think as it stands, Hendon Hooker is a solid backup. They made the move to acquire Teddy Bridgewater in part because he has so much experience and was a mentor to many of the young players. But, there are other factors to consider.
Namely, Hooker missed all of his rookie year, and this was his first full year to go through training camp and other offseason programs. With another year under his belt, he should be ready to contribute if needed in 2025. Hooker is talented, and did show signs of good things when given opportunities late in games. This will undoubtedly be a big year for the Tennessee product.
Vito Chirco: Sure, I think you could make the argument that the Lions could use a stronger backup quarterback with more NFL playing experience. However, there’s also a case to be made about sticking with Hooker and giving him a shot to prove his worth. Also, when you look at the upcoming free-agent crop of quarterbacks, there aren’t many appetizing options (e.g. Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Taylor Heinicke, Drew Lock, etc.). It’s why if I were the Lions, I’d continue to roll with Hooker.
2.) If the Lions make one splash free-agent signing, who do you want it to be?
Booher: If the Lions are going to make a splash, I think it would be most effective on the defensive side of the ball. Two players come to mind, both at different positions. The cornerback position has a lot of youth and could benefit from a veteran presence, with D.J. Reed and Charvarious Ward being the two top options.
One other name that is very interesting at the edge rusher position is Khalil Mack. In his prime, he was one of the best defenders in the game. Though he’s an older option, I think a pairing of him and Aidan Hutchinson would be very exciting. Mack could also serve as a mentor for the younger players at the position and the defense as a whole.
Chirco: I’m going to go with interior offensive lineman Trey Smith. Smith will be just 26 years old in 2025, and put together a career-best regular season in 2024 protecting Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes. He allowed zero sacks, and amassed a career-high Pro Football Focus overall grade of 78.8 in 1,115 snaps at right guard. In addition, he earned a highly impressive run-blocking mark of 80.8, good for 10th-best among all qualified guards.
If the Lions fail to bring back Kevin Zeitler this offseason, Smith would be a more-than-solid replacement for the veteran guard.
3.) If the Browns want a player included in a trade for Myles Garrett, should the Lions still consider pulling the trigger?
Booher: In short, it depends on the player. Garrett would no doubt be a player that helps the Lions compete for a Super Bowl, but I’m not certain the Lions should make the move if it comes at the expense of one of their core pieces.
Chirco: Depending on the player, the answer is yes. If it’s a player like Brock Wright, then hell yes. However, it’s not going to be for a player of Wright’s caliber. Instead, it’s going to be for a higher-impact player, like Jahmyr Gibbs or Brian Branch. And guess what, it’s not even worth the speculation. Because I don’t see the Lions parting with Gibbs or Branch or even Jameson Williams to land Garrett. If it comes down to just draft picks, I’d part with them all day long to add Garrett. However, if the Browns decide to also want a player or two, I believe the answer will become unequivocally “no” from Brad Holmes & Co.
4.) Who is your early draft crush for the Lions?
Booher: One player that has really stood out to me early in this process is Texas’ Jahdae Barron. The Lions just used a first-round pick on a corner in 2024, so the thought of doing so again could seem unappealing. However, Brad Holmes has talked about a desire to add the best football players in the draft, and that’s exactly what Barron is.
Barron was compared to Brian Branch in a recent ESPN piece, and I like that comparison a lot. He’s a Swiss-army-knife in the secondary, and could slide in at nickel if Amik Robertson stays outside or takes over as a boundary corner should Carlton Davis leave. I’m a big fan of Barron’s game.
Chirco: I do like Oregon’s Derrick Harmon a lot. He’s got the necessary makeup to be effective as both a pass-rusher and run-defender at the next level, and would be a solid addition for the Lions along the interior of the defensive line.
However, at this present juncture, I’m going to go with Marshall’s Mike Green. Brad Holmes does seem to like his small-school prospects, and Detroit is in dire need of a running mate at EDGE for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson. I believe that the Thundering Herd product, with his strong skill set as both a pass-rusher and run-stopper, would be a more-than-worthwhile target for the Lions at No. 28 overall.
5.) Who is a surprise player the Lions could move on from in 2025?
Booher: Given the fact that this player just signed a new contract last offseason, I think moving on from Graham Glasgow would qualify as a surprise. Detroit would have to deal with some dead cap money, but Glasgow underperformed in 2024 and the Lions have a 2024 sixth-round pick in Christian Mahogany that appears ready to contribute.
I would expect Glasgow to be on the roster heading into training camp. But, if he loses a position battle, then the Lions may have to make a tough decision heading into the regular season.
Chirco: I agree with Christian. It’s offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, who permitted a staggering 36 pressures and received an overall grade of just 57.9 from Pro Football Focus in 2024. Outside of his rookie campaign (which came in 2016 with Detroit), it was his worst PFF-graded season as a pro. The Michigan product is also going to be 33 next season. So, even though he’s signed through 2026, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Detroit move on from the veteran interior lineman this offseason.
