Roundtable: How Lions Reach Super Bowl in 2025
1.) Who wins the Super Bowl and why?
Christian Booher: I think the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. They just seem to have the upper hand in crunch time, as they always find a way to win in crunch time. The Eagles are by no means overmatched and have what it takes to win, but the Chiefs simply have so much experience in these big games that I don’t see the moment ever becoming too big.
If this game is within a score in the fourth quarter, it’ll be hard for anyone to bet against Mahomes. I’m predicting a slow start for both teams as they settle in, before fireworks ensue in the fourth quarter. The game’s best active quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, leads another game-winning drive, and the Chiefs win, 31-27.
Vito Chirco: I'm going to go with the Chiefs as well. I think the de facto Super Bowl was the AFC Championship Game between Kansas City and Buffalo. And yes, I'm still bitter about the fourth-and-1 that Josh Allen and the Bills did not convert in the fourth quarter (I believe it should've been called a first down).
But anyways, I believe that the Chiefs’ defense will be the difference Sunday, and stymie Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley just enough to capture the Lombardi Trophy for a third straight year.
2.) What was Aidan Hutchinson trying to say when he said he didn't think the Lions would land Myles Garrett?
Booher: Part of me thinks that it was a little tongue-in-cheek humor from Hutchinson when he said he thought a move for Garrett was “very unlikely.” He could be trying to execute a reverse jinx, so to speak. Then again, he could have tempered expectations based on potential conversations with other members of the team.
The truth is that there could be some difficulties regarding the team’s future cap space if they made this move, but I personally think it’s one that the team should go for in an effort to maximize their current window.
Chirco: I think Hutchinson – without directly saying it – was trying to convey that he likes being the top dog on Detroit's defense and believes that the team's defense is good enough as currently structured. There is also some truth to the narrative that there is room for only so many alphas inside a team's locker room. Hutchinson and Garrett might both be that big-personality, boisterous type of player. Yet, I believe Hutchinson and the Lions would make an exception for a supremely gifted pass-rusher like Garrett, and welcome him with open arms.
3.) Did Dan Campbell get snubbed for Coach of the Year?
Booher: I do think Kevin O’Connell was fit for the award, as the Vikings did an excellent job surprising many led by Sam Darnold’s resurgence. However, I don’t think anyone did more in terms of adjusting on a week-to-week basis than Campbell, and for that reason I think he should’ve been the person to ultimately win the award.
The Lions overcame a number of significant injuries to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Campbell lost the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill among many others on the defensive side, and the group still found a way to win 15 games. Campbell is one of the league’s best coaches, and led the team through the midst of injury-related adversity to a franchise-record season.
Chirco: I believe that yes, Campbell got snubbed. He had a more convincing Coach of the Year case than O'Connell. Campbell did a masterful job leading the Lions to a franchise-best 15 wins despite the fact that their defense was decimated and the team, as a whole, had a league-high number of players on injured reserve. However, O'Connell was also more than deserving of the honor after guiding the Vikings to a 14-3 mark in 2024. Remember, he accomplished that with career journeyman QB Sam Darnold under center all season. So, Campbell certainly got snubbed. Yet, it would have been a tougher pill to swallow if he would've finished runner-up to a coach completely undeserving of the honor.
4.) What do the Lions need to do to get to the Super Bowl in 2025?
Booher: Looking at their opponents for next season, the Lions are going to run the gauntlet. Simply getting back to the postseason will be challenging, given all the playoff opponents on their schedule, which includes road games against both teams in the Super Bowl.
In order to do that, the Lions will have to fortify the defensive line, and particularly the pass-rush. The team needs to find a piece opposite Aidan Hutchinson that it can count on. Whether that’s Za’Darius Smith, Josh Paschal or an external addition, the Lions need to find consistent help in the pass-rush aspect of the game. On offense, the Lions need to fine-tune the scheme under new offensive coordinator John Morton. They have plenty of playmakers, but they will need to withstand the challenging regular season to put themselves in an advantageous position come playoff time.
Chirco: To me, the Lions have to do a few things this offseason to reach the Super Bowl next season. They have to first get an EDGE piece to complement Pro Bowl pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Plus, they have to make a concerted effort to re-sign Carlton Davis or bring in another No. 1 cornerback to supplement the production of Terrion Arnold and Detroit's other corners. And lastly, they have to shore up the guard position, and look into getting younger at the position (whether that's through the draft or free agency). I think checking off each of those three boxes is key to the Lions making a run to the Super Bowl a season from now.
5.) If you could watch the Super Bowl with one Lions player, who would you want it to be?
Booher: I’m going to go with Kerby Joseph. I think Joseph has become one of the most entertaining players on the team, and coming off a career-best season, I believe he would have plenty of good stories. I would love to dive into the nuances of what makes safeties great and how he was able to grow into a star this season.
Chirco: As much as I want to say the team's “Sonic” and “Knuckles” backfield tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, I'm going to answer the question properly and go with Amon-Ra St. Brown. Based on St. Brown's podcast with his brother and fellow NFL receiver, Equanimeous, it's a given that Amon is an interesting, engaging personality with a lot to say. And I bet that he'd offer some insightful commentary on Super Bowl LIX.