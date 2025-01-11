Salary Cap: How Much Will Detroit Carry Over in 2025?
With the 2024 regular season wrapped up, a select few teams have the ability to continue playing in the postseason. For those who didn't make the cut, eyes turn to the offseason.
A major element of the offseason will be free agency, and the amount of money that teams can spend will in part be dictated by how much money they carry over into the offseason. While the Detroit Lions' season is not over, the amount that each team will have in salary cap carryover was finalized this week.
According to OverTheCap, the Lions will have the fifth-most carryover from 2024 into 2025 with $23,732,763. This money can aid the Lions in their efforts to add talented players this offseason.
Additionally, some of this money will be part of the Lions' spending pool for their upcoming Draft class.
The Lions will have to make multiple big decisions, as players like Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams, Kerby Joseph and Carlton Davis are among the notable names eligible for extensions. This carryover money will be helpful in Detroit's effort to continue its sustained success.
General manager Brad Holmes can also make other moves to create cap space, such as cuts and trades. As it stands, the Lions have an estimated $59,127,286 in available cap space for the 2025 season according to OverTheCap.
The San Francisco 49ers lead the league in carryover at $50,096,964. They created much of this money through contract restructures, which allows them to have more financial resources in 2025. Cleveland led the league in restructures and has the second-most carryover money at $41,951,049.
As for the other end, the New York Jets have the least amount of money carrying over at 345,919. The Carolina Panthers have the second-least at $490,368. Those two teams are the only ones to have less than $1 million carryover into 2025. The league average for carryover was $11,584,981.