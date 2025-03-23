Roundtable: Surprise Free Agency Signing Lions Could Make
1.) Do you like the Lions' additions in the secondary?
Christian Booher: I do think the Lions have done a good job adding quality pieces in free agency in the secondary. D.J. Reed brings high value as a starter and fits the team's style, as he'll be a physical presence at the line of scrimmage and is a quality run defender. Additionally, Rock Ya-Sin and Avonte Maddox are both potential contributors in the slot who can also hold their own against the run. It will be intriguing to see how the secondary shakes out, as there will be solid competition and position battles throughout the offseason.
Vito Chirco: I’m a fan, and I think that D.J. Reed and Avonte Maddox were really nice additions. I’m of the belief that Reed will be a solid No. 1 cornerback for the Lions, while Maddox will be a nice depth piece for the secondary. With that said, I wouldn’t be shocked if Brad Holmes is done adding pieces to the team’s cornerbacks room.
2.) Should the Lions trade for QB Joe Milton?
Booher: I don't think a trade for Joe Milton is necessary. Milton has physical tools that are very intriguing, including a rocket for a right arm. However, I'm not certain that he's a better option than Hendon Hooker to be Jared Goff's backup. As a result, I'm not sold on the idea that the Lions should part with valuable draft capital to make this move.
Chirco: No thank you. The Lions have their No. 1 QB already in Jared Goff, and still need to see what they have in Hendon Hooker. Sure, Milton has a rocket arm. And while that is sexy and all, there is much more to being a proficient passer at the NFL level. So, if I were the Lions, I’d pass on Milton.
3.) Is there a surprise player you think the Lions could sign in free agency?
Booher: I thought entering the week that the Lions might take a chance on Asante Samuel Jr., but the additions of Ya-Sin and Maddox seem to indicate that the team won't be looking to add yet another cornerback. Even with Tim Patrick returning, maybe the team sees value in bringing in one of the veteran receiver options still available, such as Amari Cooper or Stefon Diggs. Additionally, they could also target an EDGE defender, such as Matthew Judon or Preston Smith. Because Judon has Michigan roots, I could see the team looking to bring him in as an experienced option to compete for snaps opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Chirco: I’d love to bring in Stefon Diggs as a No. 3 wideout. Think about how deep the Lions’ receivers room would be with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Diggs and Tim Patrick as the team’s top four wideouts. This is more of a pipe dream than anything, though, and I don’t envision it happening.
4.) Who is the best guard the Lions could target in the first round of the draft?
Booher: I think the best guard option available in the draft is Grey Zabel out of North Dakota State. Zabel was a tackle for the Bison, but many believe he'll be at his best with a move to the interior. He could even provide some versatility to play either of the guard spots and potentially center at the professional level. With age becoming a factor on Detroit's offensive line, I think a player like Zabel fits Detroit nicely if he's available in the first round.
Chirco: If the Lions keep their pick at No. 28, I’m going to go with Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker. However, if they were to trade down (or miss out on Booker), I’d like to see Detroit select North Dakota State lineman Grey Zabel. As Christian mentioned above, there is a lot to like about Zabel, including his tremendous versatility to play at multiple spots along the line.
5.) Which draft analyst do you think is the best prospect evaluator?
Booher: I think the draft analyst that does the best job is NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. With a background in NFL scouting, he brings a unique perspective. Additionally, he is very thorough in his evaluations, and holds multiple conference calls every year to share and explain his thoughts on prospects to help reporters better understand what teams could be looking for. The job of a draft analyst is a difficult one; they spend countless hours watching tape on every potential draft pick. I think they all do a solid job, but Jeremiah's work is what I consult the most when doing my own research on prospects.
Chirco: I do like and respect Daniel Jeremiah a ton. But, I’m going to go with the Athletic’s Dane Brugler. His annual draft guide “The Beast” is a must-read for all draft aficionados, as he profiles more than 400 players and ranks thousands and thousands of prospects. So, he is my go-to for gathering info on prospects during the pre-draft process.