Training Camp Preview: Is Sam LaPorta NFL's Best Tight End?
The Detroit Lions struck gold in their decision to select Sam LaPorta in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, the Iowa product had a record-breaking campaign and quickly proved himself amongst the league's best at his position.
Now, the challenge facing LaPorta will be to repeat his success in his second NFL campaign. With his skill set and aptitude for blocking, it's not hard to see him flourishing once again in offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's system.
Detroit has the chance to have a special season in 2024, and LaPorta will be a big part of the effort. He'll be a primary target in the passing game after showing his ability to be a safety blanket for quarterback Jared Goff.
Here's a preview of the Lions' tight end room ahead of the start of training camp.
Reason for hope
LaPorta wasted very little time asserting himself among the top options in Detroit's offense. He set the NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end with 86 and became the first rookie tight end to post 10 receiving touchdowns since Rob Gronkowski did it in 2010.
He also demonstrated his toughness in the postseason, playing through a knee injury suffered in the regular season finale. There was serious doubt as to whether he'd be available throughout the playoff run, but he powered through the pain and was able to contribute through the run.
Detroit also secured a key part of its depth when it matched an offer sheet to retain Brock Wright this offseason. In its run-heavy scheme, keeping Wright in the picture allows the Lions to feel confident in its two-tight end packages.
While the Lions don't have their third option at the position set in stone, there are multiple options that they can feel good about in James Mitchell, Shane Zylstra and veteran newcomers Parker Hesse and Sean McKeon.
Reason for worry
With all of LaPorta's success in 2024, there will always be the threat of the sophomore slump. He had a record-setting rookie year, which generates high expectations that will be tough to live up to.
Being a massive part of the passing game, LaPorta is a key piece of the offense. If he were to miss time, it's not a given that Wright or any of the other options would be able to step in and fill the void seamlessly.
Mitchell and Zylstra have both had flashes in their opportunities, but have yet to put together a consistent showing over the course of their respective tenures with the Lions. McKeon and Hesse are veterans who have logged plenty of snaps, but neither have sustained receiving production.
Training camp battle
The battle for the Lions' third tight end spot will permeate throughout camp. LaPorta and Wright seemed locked into their respective roles, meaning that the remaining options will battle for a depth role that could carry multiple responsibilities.
For starters, the third tight end could take on some of the team's fullback responsibilities. Blocking will be a deciding factor in this competition should the Lions elect to utilize their third tight end in this manner.
Mitchell has intriguing upside, but injuries have derailed his progress at points. He was set for a big role heading into the postseason with Wright out and LaPorta's status uncertain, but he underwent hand surgery prior to the playoff opener and LaPorta wound up playing.
Zylstra missed all of last year with a knee injury suffered in training camp, but had a strong finish to the 2022 season. Both he and Mitchell have strong athletic traits who would benefit from extended camp and preseason reps.
Player to watch
With the way Zylstra finished the 2022 campaign, his stock was trending upwards heading into 2023. However, a low hit early in training camp ultimately resulted in him being sidelined for the entire campaign.
Now, he's back in the fold. He scored three touchdowns in a Week 16 matchup against Carolina in 2022, evidence that he's capable of being a threat in the red zone. Additionally, he was able to handle blocking responsibilities thrown his way in that timeframe.
Mitchell may be the front-runner to be the third tight end heading into camp, but Zylstra will certainly challenge for that position. He has what it takes to be a contributor, and the tight end competition will be one worth monitoring as a result.