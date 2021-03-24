Ex-Lion Kerry Hyder Jr. Signs with Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have lured veteran defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. away from their divisional rival.

According to ESPN, Hyder left the San Francisco 49ers to sign a three-year, $16.5 million contract with Seattle.

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The 29-year-old has had stops with the Jets, Lions, Cowboys and 49ers.

In Detroit, he had his best season in 2016, when he recorded eight sacks, 36 tackles and 51 total pressures.

Many felt he was an emerging members of the Lions' defense, but unfortunately, his 2017 season ended in the first preseason game, after he tore his Achilles.

Hyder made the Lions' 53-man roster in 2018, but with a new regime and a new defensive scheme, Hyder became an afterthought.

In former head coach Matt Patricia's first season in Detroit, Hyder was oftentimes inactive.

In 2018, he only played in 153 total defensive snaps, despite Detroit’s struggles along the defensive line.

When he entered free agency in 2019 as a restricted free agent, he was not tendered an offer.

With the 49ers in 2020, he recorded a career-best and team-leading 8.5 sacks, while starting in 14 of 16 games.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive lineman now joins Seattle, which also features Benson Mayowa, L.J. Collier, Alton Robinson, Rasheem Green and Darrell Taylor at the position.

