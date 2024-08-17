Burning Question: Should Lions Inquire About Haason Reddick?
The Detroit Lions are firmly in the conversation this season as being legitimate contenders to win the Lombardi Trophy.
Opposite of Aidan Hutchinson, there remain question marks regarding who will excel at being able to pressure and sack opposing quarterbacks.
Among the sack leaders the past four seasons has been Haason Reddick, who is currently holding out since being traded to the New York Jets.
Despite his public trade demands, the Jets are in no hurry to move on already from a player that could drastically enhance their defense.
"We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report. Since the trade discussions back in March, we have been clear, direct and consistent with our position," Jets GM Joe Douglas said in a statement. "Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season."
In 2023, the talented defensive lineman recorded 38 combined tackles, 67 pressures and 11 sacks for the Philadelphia Eagles. He earned a 75.2 overall PFF defensive grade, a 64.0 run defense grade and a 75.2 pass-rush grade.
Back in 2017, the Arizona Cardinals made Reddick a first round pick. He also has had stints with the Panthers and Eagles, prior to being traded to Jets this past offseason for a conditional third round pick.
For Detroit, they are nearing that point where an "all-in" investment would be understood and accepted.
Reddick would provide Aaron Glenn an elite defensive line with depth and numerous players that could sack the quarterback.
In this situation, many would be hesitant to meet Reddick's contract demands. But the opportunity to have two elite edge rushers would give this writer more confidence that a Super Bowl matchup against the likes of the Chiefs, Ravens or Texans would result in Detroit being victorious.