All Lions: Should Lions Move Jeff Okudah to Nickel Cornerback?
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah is coming off of a torn Achilles that cost him the majority of his sophomore season in the National Football League.
In a recent edition of the Detroit Lions Podcast, co-host Jeff Risdon expressed that Okudah may be moved to a new position when he returns from his injury in 2022.
"I think he's the new slot (nickel cornerback). I think he and AJ Parker are going to be manning the slot corner positions in Detroit. Not outside," Risdon explained. "I think Jerry (Jacobs) will play outside, A.O. (Amani Oruwariye) as outside. I think if they bring in somebody, it will be an outside guy, depending on who else they might bring in -- whether it be free agency or the draft."
Here is a look at other Detroit Lions news that has occurred over the weekend:
Roundtable: Grading Lions' Free-Agency Decisions
The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on the moves made by the Detroit Lions in free agency this offseason.
Chirco: Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions address the defense with their early selections in this latest mock draft.
Ranking Lions' 2022 Draft Needs
Following free agency, here are the needs of the Detroit Lions that should be filled in the 2022 NFL Draft.
