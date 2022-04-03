All Lions: Should Lions Move Jeff Okudah to Nickel Cornerback?

Cornerback Jeff Okudah has been posting videos of his rehabilitation on social media.

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah is coming off of a torn Achilles that cost him the majority of his sophomore season in the National Football League.

In a recent edition of the Detroit Lions Podcast, co-host Jeff Risdon expressed that Okudah may be moved to a new position when he returns from his injury in 2022.

"I think he's the new slot (nickel cornerback). I think he and AJ Parker are going to be manning the slot corner positions in Detroit. Not outside," Risdon explained. "I think Jerry (Jacobs) will play outside, A.O. (Amani Oruwariye) as outside. I think if they bring in somebody, it will be an outside guy, depending on who else they might bring in -- whether it be free agency or the draft."

Here is a look at other Detroit Lions news that has occurred over the weekend:

SB Nation explored the worst case scenario that could occur for the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Dave Birkett breaks down why the Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell are leading the NFL's fourth-down evolution (subscription required).

The Atlanta Falcons signed safety Dean Marlowe to a one-year contract.

Our friends at Woodward Sports explored if T.J. Hockenson should be signed to a long-term contract or have his fifth-year option exercised.

Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers had a one-on-one interview with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network talking "Hard Knocks," the 2024 NFL Draft and the Lions' offseason decisions.