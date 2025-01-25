SI Fantasy Expert Quits Cowboys, Now Lions Fan
The Detroit Lions have captivated a national audience and become one of the NFL's most popular teams.
With the new leadership in Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell creating a culture built around grit, the organization has seen unprecedented levels of winning. The byproduct of that has been more exposure, allowing fans across the globe to fall in love with Detroit's team.
On Saturday, Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano announced that after being a Dallas Cowboys fan since 1981, he is converting his fandom to that of the Detroit Lions.
“I am here to announce that I am now a Detroit Lions fan. That’s right, baby. I don’t care if the Lions have been the lovable losers for as long as I can remember, I love Dan Campbell," Fabiano said while wearing a Lions helmet. "I love David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta. All of them, Hutch, Anzalone, all of them, because they are a team that I can root for. They want to win.”
He revealed that the final straw was the team's decision to hire Brian Schottenheimer as the new head coach. Cowboys fans have been frustrated with the decisions of owner Jerry Jones, and Fabiano called for other fans to separate themselves from the team.
“I want to root for a team that wants to win. Jerry Jones doesn’t want to win, Jerry Jones just wants to see his name in lights, good or bad, and this is an awful hire," Fabiano said. "I’m sorry Brian Schottenheimer, it’s nothing personal. This is an awful hire. Jerry wants to win? No he doesn’t, Jerry wants his name in lights. That’s what he wants. Jerry doesn’t care about the fans, Jerry cares about Jerry. And that’s why, after 40 years of being a Cowboys fan, I’ve got to break up with them. I can’t do it anymore.”
Additional reading
1.) Lions Add Marshall EDGE in Daniel Jeremiah's First 2025 Mock Draft
2.) Five Under-the-Radar Lions DC Candidates
3.) Lions Fans Tell Maxx Crosby 'Come Home' After Cryptic Post