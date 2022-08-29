Snap Counts: Lions-Steelers

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' preseason contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Offense

Quarterbacks

David Blough: (52) 63%

Tim Boyle: (30) 37%

Both backup quarterbacks will not be fond of reviewing the film of the Lions' preseason finale, as both struggled mightily to showcase why they deserve to be the roster.

Nobody would be surprised if the team decided to search the waiver wire to bring in a new quarterback.

There is a serious chance both will not be on Detroit's roster in the next 48 hours.

Running backs

Jermar Jefferson: (25) 30% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)

Godwin Igwebuike: (21) 26% -- Seven special teams snaps (28%)

Craig Reynolds: (20) 24% -- 14 special teams snaps (56%)

Justin Jackson: (16) 20% -- 12 special teams snaps (48%)

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: (28) 34%

Devin Funchess: (21) 26% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Brock Wright: (19) 23% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)

Brock Wright: (19) 23% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)

Shane Zylstra: (16) 20% -- Seven special teams snaps (28%)

Derrick Deese: (4) 5% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Wide receivers

Tom Kennedy: (35) 43%

Quintez Cephus: (31) 48% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Kalil Pimpleton: (31) 38%

Maurice Alexander: (27) 33% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

DJ Chark: (27) 33%

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (26) 32%

Trinity Benson: (26) 32%

Josh Reynolds: (18) 22%

Kalif Raymond: (2) 2% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Offensive linemen

Darrin Paulo: (53) 65% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Evan Brown: (53) 65% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Kendall Lamm: (53) 65% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Logan Stenberg: (53) 65% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Dan Skipper: (31) 38% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Taylor Decker: (29) 35%

Jonah Jackson: (29) 35%

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (29) 35%

Frank Ragnow: (29) 35%

Penei Sewell: (29) 35%

Obinna Eze: (22) 27% -- One special teams snaps (4%)

Tommy Kraemer: (74) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (22%)

Defensive linemen

Bruce Hector: (52) 81% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

John Cominsky: (50) 78% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Demetrius Taylor: (31) 48% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Aidan Hutchinson (20) 31% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Charles Harris -- (20) 31% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Isaiah Buggs: (16) 25%

Jashon Cornell: (7) 11% -- Four special teams snaps (15%)

Linebackers

Austin Bryant: (48) 75%

Jarrad Davis: (30) 47% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Josh Woods: (27) 42% -- 14 special teams snaps (56%)

James Houston: (23) 44% -- 11 special teams snaps (41%)

Derrick Barnes (20) 31% -- Seven special teams snaps (28%)

Malcolm Rodriguez: (18) 28% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Chris Board: (13) 20% -- 14 special teams snaps (56%)

Anthony Pittman: (11) 17% -- 14 special teams snaps (56%)

Defensive backs

Kerby Joseph: (44) 69% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

JuJu Hughes: (44) 69% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Mark Gilbert: (28) 44% -- Eight special teams snap (30%)

Will Harris: (24) 38% -- 12 special teams snaps (48%)

Saivion Smith: (23) 36% -- Eight special teams snaps (32%)

Chase Lucas: (20) 31% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

DeShon Elliott: (20) 31% -- Five special teams snaps (20%)

Mike Hughes: (20) 31% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Jeff Okudah: (20) 31% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Tracy Walker: (20) 31% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Amani Oruwariye: (20) 31% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

AJ Parker: (17) 27% -- Seven special teams snaps (28%)

Bobby Price: (15) 23% -- 14 special teams snaps (56%)

Special teams