Exploring Lions' Nickel Cornerback Competition
The Detroit Lions and coach Dan Campbell were dealt a heavy blow when news surfaced that cornerback Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn pectoral muscle.
Moseley suffered his third significant injury in as many years, as he had his previous two campaigns ended early by knee injuries. The veteran corner had been working with the first-team defense as the nickel cornerback, and his injury creates a void at the position.
Detroit has several candidates to step in and take over the role, including Amik Robertson, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Ennis Rakestraw and incumbent Brian Branch.
"'Mik's working out there, you could see Ennis taking some reps, Iffy (Ifeatu Melifonwu). I think those are kind of three of the guys you're looking at," Campbell said. "Certainly we know (Brian) Branch can play that position if needed, I'm talking about down the road, not (Tuesday). So we have options, we're not stressed. We're gonna keep working through this and we'll find the best combination that's gonna help us defensively."
Here's a breakdown of four players who could take over at the nickel cornerback position ahead of the 2024 season.
Amik Robertson
Robertson is a newcomer who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders. The UNLV product has the versatility to play inside or out, and seems to enjoyt the physicality that comes with mixing it up with receivers.
Last year with the Raiders, the veteran spent most of his time on the boundary. Though undersized, his physicality brings a different dimension to his game. He also showed off some playmaking ability with two interceptions last season.
The veteran has been getting work specifically at the nickel position, and his physical mindset could be exactly what the Lions are looking for in that area.
Ifeatu Melifonwu
For Melifonwu, the first three years of his NFL career have been limited by injury. Additionally, he entered the league as a cornerback but slid to safety after his first season. Still, despite all the limits and setbacks he's dealt with, he showed off his strengths late in the year when given the opportunity.
With Branch presumably taking on a bigger role at the safety position, the Lions sliding Melifonwu to the nickel makes sense. He showed an aptitude for blitzing from the secondary last season, which the Lions could certainly utilize from the nickel position.
Melifonwu also showcased some production as far as takeaways, with a forced fumble and a pair of interceptions late in the year. He's a player who has earned the right to be on the field, and for that reason Detroit could slide him to the nickel spot with Branch seemingly slated to line up next to Kerby Joseph at safety.
Brian Branch
Last year as a rookie, Branch owned the nickel cornerback position. The Alabama product was among the best playmakers in the secondary, trailing only Joseph for the team lead in interceptions.
The Lions feel as though Branch can produce even more at the safety position, with Campbell expressing that he believes the Alabama product can be a game-changer working at the position. However, if an option that the Lions are comfortable with does not emerge at nickel, Branch can naturally slide back in at the position.
Branch played collegiately for Nick Saban, who is known for operating one of the most complex secondaries at that level. As a result, he entered the league with an advanced understanding of the necessary requirements to excel in the defensive backfield.
Though Branch is expected to play safety, his flexibility gives the Lions plenty of options for how they can assemble their secondary.
Ennis Rakestraw
Rakestraw is a wild-card option who has come on strong since Detroit began padded practices last week. He's physical and plays tougher than his 5-foot-11, 191-pound frame. The Missouri product also carries an edge that fits Detroit's defensive style perfectly.
With the veterans at the position, such as Robertson and Carlton Davis, Rakestraw appeared slated for a depth role. However, with the injury to Moseley and his recent strong performance, it's becoming difficult to not view Rakestraw as an immediate contributor.
A lack of ball production in college could be viewed as a concern as he entered the Draft, given that he logged just one interception in college. However, he had three during the Lions' first week of pads to show that he has the ability to be an impact player from that perspective.
After being limited in the spring, Rakestraw has made a solid impression throughout his start to training camp.
"He continues to grow. He's a pretty instinctive guy," Campbell said. "He's got length, I thought his coverage has continued to get better and he's showing up on special teams. Some of those things we did yesterday, the gunner drill, it showed up at our place and it showed up here. The gunner, jammer work. He's competitive, he's highly competitive and has ability. We like his trajectory right now."