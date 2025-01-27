NFL Writer Predicts Lions Double-Dip for O-Linemen in NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions will always focus on maintaining depth and elite play along their offensive line.
For Dan Campbell's squad, the unit is getting in long in the tooth and may need to be retooled prior to the start of the 2025 NFL season.
Detroit's offensive line features three starters who are older than 30 years old.
Graham Glasgow did not have his best season and Kevin Zeitler was not available for the Lions against the Commanders dealing with injury.
Now that the page has turned to the offseason, many are predicting Detroit will again address their offensive line in the upcoming draft.
ESPN recently explored each NFL team's offseason needs and offered draft predictions.
According to Ben Solak, "The Lions are getting older along the offensive line, with three of five starters over the age of 30 and center Frank Ragnow now a long-term health question mark. I expect Detroit, which double-dipped at cornerback at the top of the 2024 draft with Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, to do the same at offensive line. The Lions will target one on the interior, and another to be the future at left tackle behind Taylor Decker. Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota) and Jonah Savaiinaea (Arizona) fit their style."
The Lions' offensive line was once again strong, with three offensive linemen earning Pro Football Focus offensive grades above 80 and Decker closely behind at 77.2. However, Glasgow's performance dipped as he finished with a 57.2 offensive grade.
Detroit also double-dipped in last year's Draft, drafting tackle Giovanni Manu in the fourth round and guard Christian Mahogany in the sixth. Manu was inactive all season, while Mahogany wound up starting two games, including the Divisional Round contest against Washington.
At his season-ending media session, Lions general manager Brad Holmes was asked about maintaining the quality play of the offensive line and how to ensure the unit maintains stocked with talent and depth.
Holmes explained, “The whole thing, that whole unit, it’s not a specific position, it’s not, ‘Oh, it’s got to be a future left tackle or it’s a starting guard or someone to develop behind Frank (Ragnow).’ I think when you start going in those kind of specific avenues you can kind of ignore something else, and I just think you’ve got to keep the whole garden watered at all points."
Holmes noted the offensive line is the engine of the offense, so it will always be imperative to focus on that position in the draft and free agency.
"It's going to be the whole unit, because just like you said, that’s the engine for us," Holmes commented. "And so, I don’t care how good we ever get on the offensive line, that one right there is too important for not only our team, our quarterback, everything, it’s our identity, man. So, I think just that alone is just – it’s always going to be at the forefront.”
