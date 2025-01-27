Lions 2024 Season Grades: Offense
The Detroit Lions' offense played at a historic level in 2024.
Led by coordinator Ben Johnson, the group lead the league in scoring and finished second in yards. Johnson has since departed to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears, and the Lions will have new leadership for the group under head coach Dan Campbell this season.
The 2024 season saw the offense perform at a high level, but turnovers in the Divisional Round ultimately led to an early exit. However, with so much talent returning in 2025, there should still be high expectations for the group.
Here are grades for each position group based on performance in the 2024 season.
Quarterback: A-
Goff's season will likely be remembered for the way it ended, but he was excellent for the majority of the regular season and is an MVP finalist. He set a new career-high in passing touchdowns and also threw for the most yards in a season that he's had since joining the Lions.
His four-turnover performance in the Lions' season-ending loss was certainly a disappointment, but the overall body of work he provided this season was solid. Aside from the five-interception clunker against Houston, it was a mostly exceptional regular season.
The veteran was the October NFC Offensive Player of the Month and completed a personal-best 72 percent of his passes, including a game against Seattle in Week 4 in which he did not throw an incompletion.
When dialed in and comfortable, he's proven he can sling it with the best in the league. Detroit has plenty of playmakers around him, and he can make the big throws. The obstacle he faces is now proving he can lead Detroit to the big game and win it.
Goff will face heavy expectations starting next year, as his four-year extension kicks in starting in 2025. The veteran passer will also be tested with Ben Johnson off to coach the Chicago Bears, so he still has plenty to prove.
Running backs: A
Detroit's tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs took another big leap forward in their second year together. Gibbs went over 1,000 rushing yards, and Montgomery was on pace for 1,000 himself before suffering a knee injury that ended his regular season three games early.
Montgomery inked a two-year extension to his current contract, which was set to expire after last season, and his tough running style is a perfect match for the Lions' scheme. However, it was Gibbs who was the star down the stretch of the season.
Gibbs is every bit the dynamic talent the Lions hoped he would be when they drafted him 12th overall in 2023. With over 1,400 rushing yards, he has cemented himself among the best young players in the sport.
When Montgomery went down, Gibbs had an exceptional final month and took home NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for December/January.
Wide receivers: A-
Though Amon-Ra St. Brown's overall numbers were down slightly, it was another All-Pro season for the USC product. He remained the top target for Goff, and had several huge moments for the team down the stretch.
St. Brown threw his first touchdown pass in Week 4, and was responsible for two separate hook-and-ladder touchdowns with well-timed pitches. With his insatiable work ethic, it's hard to see any sort of steps back in his future.
Jameson Williams broke out in his third NFL season. Despite having to serve a two-game suspension in the middle of the season, he was able to record 1,001 receiving yards and seven touchdowns amongst several career-best totals. He also reminded fans what he could do in the postseason with a 61-yard end-around touchdown.
Elsewhere, Tim Patrick proved to be the perfect fit for what the Lions had been lacking entering the season. After missing each of the last two seasons with injuries, Patrick acclimated well to the Lions' scheme and wound up playing a big part in the offense.
Kalif Raymond's contributions were limited mostly to special teams, where he had an outstanding season as a return man, but he was able to mix in some receptions and scored two receiving touchdowns. Veteran Allen Robinson was an excellent leader and had a big catch against San Francisco.
Tight ends: B
After a massive rookie season, Sam LaPorta had a quiet start to the season that may have been caused by an injury suffered in training camp. His reception total dipped from 86 to 60 in his second year and his yards per game dropped from 52.7 to 45.4.
That said, LaPorta did experience a bounce-back late in the year. He had at least seven targets in each of the Lions' last six games, including the playoff loss to Washington, and scored three touchdowns in that span. This is encouraging for the Iowa product moving forward.
Brock Wright proved to once again be the stable and reliable second option, contributing primarily as a blocker. Shane Zylstra took over TE3 duties midway through the year, beating out Parker Hesse who made the team out of training camp.
Offensive line: B+
Right tackle Penei Sewell once again led the line, as he earned All-Pro honors for the second-straight season. The Lions' offensive line remained mostly healthy throughout the year, but there were some bumps and bruises mixed in.
Sewell and Frank Ragnow were the top performers of the group, and Kevin Zeitler was an excellent free agency addition. Graham Glasgow sputtered throughout the season after a strong 2023, leading to concern amongst the fan base about his future trajectory.
Decker, meanwhile, dealt with injuries and bouts of inefficiency at the midway point of the year, but bounced back to form late in the year. The group is very talented, but age could soon become a factor.
Detroit did get a first look at sixth-round pick Christian Mahogany, who made a pair of starts late in the year. Mahogany impressed in his limited spurt, and could compete for a starting role next season.