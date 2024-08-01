Terrell Williams: James Houston Can Rush, Adding 'Power'
The Detroit Lions made plenty of changes to their personnel ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
There are new faces aplenty throughout the roster, with many expected to play significant roles. However, one of the biggest changes came on the coaching staff in the form of new defensive line coach Terrell Williams.
Early on in training camp, it's not hard to see the impact that Williams is making on his position group. The veteran coach has a sterling reputation and has made instant connections with the members of his room.
He's been so big, in fact, that 2023 third-round pick Brodric Martin didn't hesitate to call him already one of the best coaches he's ever had.
“He means the world to me, man," Martin said. "He really brought me in and sat me down and told me exactly what I need to do and how I need to do it. He’s been coaching me, he’s probably one of the best coaches I’ve ever had in the D-line. He means a lot to me.”
The defensive line is hoping to continue its success against the run, and the mentality it will enter the year with has been shaped largely by the teachings of Williams. The new coach has resonated with seemingly every player in the room, including standout Aidan Hutchinson.
"If I'm being honest, I think a lot of (the mentality) is our new coach that we got. I think T has been one of those guys that, everything that we do, you just pull the trigger," Hutchinson said. "All that he really focuses on is getting off the ball, striking blocks and the rest of it will take care of itself. I think that mindset is very liberating mindset for a lot of D-linemen, to not be so strict about this block, that way. But if we're just not getting knocked back and we're going as hard as we can, we're gonna create a lot of pressure and disruption."
Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket Thursday, Williams explained his affinity for Dan Campbell dating back to their time together with the Miami Dolphins. Campbell called Williams at the conclusion of the season to see if he'd be interested in joining the staff, and the veteran coach was all in.
One particular player who has been the subject of many debates is James Houston. After an electric finish to his rookie season with eight sacks in seven games, Houston missed most of last season with an ankle injury.
He's expected to contribute to the pass-rush in 2024, but is also being asked to be more than just a specialist.
He along with Marcus Davenport are two options the Lions have to rekindle the production opposite Hutchinson as Detroit looks to have improved results from its pass-rush.
"With Houston, we know he can pass-rush, but I think what he's added is a little power to his game," Williams said. "Being able to mix it up, and he's done a good job in the run game. Davenport is just a big, violent dude. And he compliments Hutch very well, because Hutch is athletic, he can beat guys off the edge, but you don't want to have two guys running around each other and hitting each other at 12 yards, so you need another guy who can really set (the edge). Right now with those guys, we're excited about where they are."
Additionally, Williams is tasked with getting the most out of players like Hutchinson, who appears on the verge of a breakout season. In their time together to this point, Williams has been impressed with the attitude and energy of the third-year Michigan product.
"Aidan Hutchinson is better than I thought. He's much better than I thought," Williams explained. "He's a guy that's a grinder, great leader, but he's trying to learn football. A lot of times you get a guy that's been a Pro Bowl player, No. 2 overall pick but this guy is like an undrafted free agent mentality where he's a worker and feels like he's got to work to get better and make this football team."