Three Lions Miss Thursday Practice
The Detroit Lions got a number of players back for practice on Thursday, but three key players still remained out. Offensive linemen Graham Glasgow and Frank Ragnow, along with running back David Montgomery, remained out.
Glasgow has been dealing with a knee injury stemming from the Lions' loss to the Bills, as does Montgomery. The veteran running back is awaiting a third opinion on what is believed to be a significant MCL injury.
Glasgow and Ragnow are two of four starting linemen listed on the injury report. Taylor Decker and Kevin Zeitler both missed Wednesday's practice for rest reasons.
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson suggested that the veteran linemen who were out for rest purposes were doing so to manage their health ahead of the final three regular season games as well as the postseason.
“We had an early bye week, and then certainly after the Green Bay game we were able to get our legs back under us a little bit," Johnson said. "But it’s a long season, and fortunately up front we’ve been fairly healthy. They’ve logged a lot of snaps, they’ve logged a lot of games, and we have a number of guys over 30 years old. So I think coach is being smart with it and just making sure we’re staying fresh for the next three of the regular season going into the postseason as well.”
Lions Week 16 Thursday injury report
David Montgomery -- NP (Knee)
Graham Glasgow -- NP (Knee)
Frank Ragnow -- NP (Back)
Brian Branch -- LP (Calf)
Jalen Reeves-Maybin --LP (Neck)
Ifeatu Melifonwu -- FP (Hand)
Trevor Nowaske -- FP (Concussion)
DJ Reader -- FP (Rest)
Za'Darius Smith -- FP (Rest)
Amon-Ra St. Brown-- FP (Rest)
Kevin Zeitler -- FP (Rest)
Taylor Decker -- FP (Rest)