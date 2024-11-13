Lions Have Two Players in Top 10 of NFL Jersey Sales
The Detroit Lions are becoming of the most popular teams in the National Football League.
Dan Campbell's squad is currently riding high on a seven-game winning streak and have supporters who are traveling all over the country to witness just how well the 8-1 team has been playing.
Recently, the NFLPA released an updated top-10 list of NFL jersey sales. Two Detroit Lions made the list and also were leaders at their respective positions.
Aidan Hutchinson, who is rehabbing from a broken filbula and tibia, ranked fourth in jersey sales from April 1st to October 31st. He is the leading edge rusher in the league in jersey sales.
Amon-Ra St. Brown leads all wideouts in sales and his jersey is the sixth-highest selling uniform in the league.
St. Brown's weekly podcast is regularly featured in top rankings in the category of Sports.
Part of the Lions popularity has been their regular appearance in primetime, playing an entertaining brand of football, having a popular head coach and winning many games in dramatic fashion.
Campbell expressed during his weekly radio interview on 97.1 The Ticket the team has the key ingredient to be a winner.
"It doesn’t matter how it goes. That is the nature of this league and the opponents that you face and where you’re at. No two wins are alike," said Campbell. "And that’s ultimately what it comes down to, is finding a way to win.
"That’s really your bedrock, is overcoming, and no matter what, you’re never out of it, and let’s just find a way to get it right," Campbell continued. "We do that, we have that, and that is part of us, and that’s the most important ingredient in any winning team."
