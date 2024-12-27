Updated Detroit Lions 2024 Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions have taken advantage of the ability to elevate players from their 16-man practice squad. Coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes truly view the practice squad as an extension of the roster, so there is no drop off in expectation for players who are elevated.
Unfortunately, Detroit's defense has seen several key contributors miss action due to significant injuries.
Campbell and Holmes have often indicated the practice squad, while not talked about and covered too extensively, is vital to a team having success. This is especially true for a team that is dealing with so many injuries.
"Well, we say it every year but they’re an extension of the roster," Campbell explained to reporters a couple of weeks ago. "They really are a part of the roster, it’s just a different way to get them on your team because you’re going to need them, you’re going to have to use them."
On defense, Pat O'Connor was able to take advantage of his time on the practice squad early in the season and was signed to the 53-man active roster in the middle of October.
Tight end Shane Zystra and wideout Tom Kennedy have also been signed to the active roster after beginning the year as elevations.
Detroit has an extensive process to evaluate players that are signed from outside of the organization.
Typically, players that have been working with the coaching staff on the practice squad have been given opportunities to earn more playing time and active roster spots.
Here is the updated list of the current members of the 2024 practice squad:
DB Jamal Adams
WR Maurice Alexander
LB Abraham Beauplan
OL Kingsley Eguakun
QB Jake Fromm
LB DaRon Gilbert
S Erick Hallett II
RB Jermar Jefferson
OL Jamarco Jones
TE James Mitchell
CB Morice Norris
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
DL Chris Smith
S Loren Strickland
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
DL Isaac Ukwu
