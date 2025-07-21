Veteran CB Misses Practice, Vaki Leaves Injured
The Detroit Lions were without cornerback D.J. Reed during their second training camp practice of the 2025 season on Monday.
It’s uncertain why Reed did not practice, as fifth-year coach Dan Campbell did not mention the veteran amongst the list of players expected to be out during his pre-practice media session.
In Reed's absence, Amik Robertson took first-team reps as the boundary corner opposite of Terrion Arnold.
Additionally, running back Sione Vaki left practice early and is being evaluated for a leg injury according to the team. Defensive tackle Roy Lopez also exited a drill but did not go to the locker room.
Reed inked a three-year, $48 million deal with the Lions this offseason in free agency. He’s expected to be a top cornerback option for the defense alongside 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold.
In his first practice with the Lions on Sunday, Reed looked impressive in forcing multiple incompletions during 7-on-7 drills.
The 5-foot-9 cornerback brings a heightened level of physicality and toughness that should fit Detroit's defensive style nicely. Though he has a small frame for the position, his play style allows him to match up well with bigger receivers.
Last season, Reed did not record an interception. However, he has his sights set on improving his production in the passing game heading into the 2025 season.
“For me, my emphasis this year is to get the ball. Last year, it was keep it simple, keep the main thing the main thing. Last year, I didn’t get the ball, I didn’t get no picks," Reed said during a recent interview with CBS Sports. "I got PBU’s, but I didn’t get no picks. So this year, that’s what I’m really emphasizing. Reading the quarterback, reading three-step, five-step, really playing that game and getting the ball by any means.”