What First-Round Bye Would Mean for Lions
The Detroit Lions are on the cusp of a first-round bye, which they would clinch with a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Should they clinch it, it could have huge ramifications for their success in the postseason.
For starters, Detroit has had numerous injuries to deal with throughout the year, including significant stars such as Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and more recently Carlton Davis and David Montgomery. With a bye week, the Lions could afford to potentially work some of these players back in.
Alex Anzalone and Kalif Raymond were both activated off of injured reserve ahead of this game, though Anzalone is uncertain to play, while reports indicated that Montgomery could be back for the Divisional Round.
Additionally, the Lions' bye this season came in Week 5, meaning Sunday will mark the 13th consecutive week they've played. Earning that first-round bye would have massive implications on their chances to make a run in the postseason.
Of the last 10 teams to be the NFC's one seed, six have reached the Super Bowl. This includes the last two, the 49ers last year and the Eagles the year prior, as both lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Since the playoff format was changed in 2020, four of the eight teams to earn the No. 1 seed across the AFC and NFC have made the Super Bowl.
Since 1990, 33 teams who have earned the No. 1 seed have gone on to make the Super Bowl with 14 winning it all.
On the contrary, a loss Sunday would send Detroit on the road likely for the entirety of the postseason. As the No. 5 seed, they would need both of the teams seeded below them to win in order to host a Divisional Round game, then again to get another home game for the NFC Championship.
Not playing at Ford Field hasn't been a problem for Detroit this season, as it finished undefeated on the road. However, the playoffs are a different beast, and having to play three straight road games at some of the toughest venues in the league would have its difficulties.
Ultimately, a loss Sunday would not be the end for Detroit. The resilient team has shown an ability to overcome many of the challenges they've faced, as evidenced by their 14-2 record heading into the season finale. Yet, the No. 1 seed definitely has its perks, as shown by the success teams have had under the new format.
Several players have talked about the value of getting the top seed and the impact it can have in the playoffs, and they will have the opportunity to go out and take it on Sunday.