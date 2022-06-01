What the Detroit Lions Are Getting in DL John Cominsky

The Detroit Lions were awarded defensive lineman John Cominsky off of waivers.

In a corresponding roster move, kicker Aldrick Rosas was released.

Now the question becomes, what exactly are the Lions getting in Cominsky?

Well, they are getting a bit of a wildcard.

There was not much game film to go off of in 2021 due to the fact Cominsky did not see the field all that much.

The 26-year-old logged statistics in only one game against Carolina. He saw limited action due to injuries and the Falcons new coaching staff decided to go in another direction.

What are the Lions getting in terms of Cominsky's personality?

"The road I've taken has been a lot different," Cominsky said, via the Detroit Free Press. "So, I think just my path and my experience and my underdog mentality and my hard work and drive has definitely helped me to get to where I am."

The Lions are also getting someone one of their very own players is quite familiar with.

Edge rusher Charles Harris and Cominsky spent time playing together in Atlanta.

Cominsky played for the Falcons after they selected him in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

During his tenure in Atlanta, he logged a domestic 41 tackles (19 solo), 22 assists and 1.5 sacks over the span of 27 games.

Combining his limited game film in 2021 with a couple of games back in 2020, it is pretty clear what Detroit is getting.

The Lions are getting someone who will fit right in with who this team is.

#50 John Cominsky 6-foot-5, 285 pounds

2021 Atlanta game film reviewed: (12/12) CAR

2020 Atlanta game film reviewed: (11/8) DEN and (12/13) LAC

Grade: C -

Scouting Report:

Limited area try-hard who has more upside against the run game than as a pass rusher.

Played outside and inside for the Falcons. In pass rushing situations does not have pop or explosiveness at the point of attack, but he does display a lot of pure natural strength that is able to push the pocket. Uses his hands well. No pass rush moves. Plain and vanilla no nonsense pass rusher. No short-area burst. Body and hip rigidity prohibits him from making quick adjustments (flat out missed QB Cam Newton in the pocket). Works at it and gives top effort, but he is very limited as a pass rusher.

Against the run, fights and battles and does his best to get into position. Average ability to shed blocks. Hustles and looks competitive. Solid wrapping strong form tackler. Looked better in 2020 vs. 2021 game film. This past season he looked a little slower, more rigid and more rusty.

Bottom line, look for Cominsky to come in and provide spirited competition.

Will he make the Lions 2022 53-man roster?

Based on what is on game film, it is doubtful.

However, based on the path he has traveled thus far and his stated mentality, it might not be a good idea to bet against him.

One thing is for sure, Cominsky will come in and push everyone around him to be better, and that is Detroit's coaching staff is looking for.