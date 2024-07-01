Pre-Training Camp Lions Roster Prediction
With training camp fast approaching, the Detroit Lions will ultimately evaluate the best ways to finalize their roster ahead of the regular season.
The talent level on the Lions' roster has risen dramatically since the first year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era which began in 2021. As a result, tough decisions will have to be made.
Here's my latest projection for the Lions' 53-man roster with training camp fast approaching.
Quarterbacks (2)
Jared Goff
Hendon Hooker
There won't be much intrigue at this position if Hooker displays consistent production throughout training camp. He took most of the second-team reps during the spring, but his up-and-down nature in that time led to questions about his ability to succeed as the team's backup.
If Hooker fails to take command of the second spot, there is a valid argument for keeping Nate Sudfeld as the third option. The veteran is well-liked within the locker room and would give the team an experienced option. He's a strong candidate to return on the practice squad if he doesn't make the roster.
Running backs (4)
David Montgomery
Jahmyr Gibbs
Craig Reynolds
Sione Vaki
With Gibbs and Montgomery leading the charge, the Lions will be evaluating which of the available options provides the most consistent depth. Additionally, Vaki is expected to make the roster as a utility-type of player specializing in special teams work for his rookie season.
As a result, there could potentially only be one spot up for grabs. Reynolds is the leader of the pack given his experience and understanding of Detroit's scheme, but that could change. Zonovan Knight showed promise last year, while Jermar Jefferson has been with the organization for four years.
Wide receivers (5)
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
Kalif Raymond
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Antoine Green
Could the Lions elect to go thinner at the wide receiver position to start the year? With special teams value often deciding the final spots on the roster, an argument can be made that the Lions may elect to go with only five players at the position.
There are plenty of unproven talents on Detroit's roster that could create compelling arguments for spots with strong training camp performances. With few additions to the room and the loss of Josh Reynolds, there are spots open for the taking.
Tight ends (3)
Sam LaPorta
Brock Wright
Shane Zylstra
The big battle at this position will be between Zylstra, James Mitchell and veterans Parker Hesse and Sean McKeon. A lot will be asked of the team's third tight end, as they could wind up playing a role as the team's fullback in addition to blocking responsibilities.
Right now, I'll give the edge to Zylstra. Though an injury ended his 2023 campaign before it had started, he showed promise when given an opportunity in 2022 after T.J. Hockenson was traded. Mitchell would be a tough cut, but his progress through two NFL seaons has been impeded by injury and he'll need a strong camp to stay in the hunt for a spot.
Offensive line (9)
Frank Ragnow
Graham Glasgow
Kevin Zeitler
Taylor Decker
Penei Sewell
Christian Mahogany
Giovanni Manu
Colby Sorsdal
Dan Skipper
This is a strong construction of the offensive line that would give Detroit plenty of depth options. Assuming the team carries eight active players on game day, any three of the four backups would give the team options on the interior and at tackle should a player suffer an injury.
Manu is likely the candidate to be inactive at points given his raw ability and need for development, but a good showing in camp could allow him to compete for the swing tackle role. Sorsdal has been training at both the guard and tackle positions, making himself a very valuable backup option.
Defensive line (5)
Alim McNeill
DJ Reader
Mekhi Wingo
Brodric Martin
Levi Onwuzurike
The Lions' defensive interior was recharged by the addition of Reader, as he will be a nice compliment to Alim McNeill while also serving as a run-stuffing presence. Wingo has versatility that should allow him to carve out a role, while Martin will likely spell Reader as the nose tackle.
Onwuzurike has been the subject of encouraging praise throughout the spring, but he has struggled with injuries and must remain healthy in what is the final year of his rookie deal. There's still plenty of upside with the Washington product.
EDGE (6)
Aidan Hutchinson
Marcus Davenport
Josh Paschal
James Houston
John Cominsky
Mathieu Betts
After struggling to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks at times last year, the Lions need better production from their pass-rush as a whole. Davenport and Houston could provide that if they stay healthy, while Paschal emerged as a solid run defender.
Betts and Cominsky provide a unique dichotomy for the Lions' decision makers. Betts offers upside and potential as the reigning CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player, while Cominsky has been reliable throughout his tenure with the Lions.
By going lighter at wide receiver, the Lions can afford to hold onto both players with hopes that they can positively impact the defense in both the run and pass aspects.
Linebacker (6)
Alex Anzalone
Jack Campbell
Derrick Barnes
Malcolm Rodriguez
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Ben Niemann
The Lions added a veteran special teams talent in Niemann late in organized team activities. The journeyman would be a reliable piece on coverage units with the ability to contribute in a pinch, much like Jalen Reeves-Maybin.
With Anthony Pittman off to Washington, Niemann could fill that role as an extra defender who specializes on coverage and return teams.
Cornerback (6)
Carlton Davis
Terrion Arnold
Amik Robertson
Ennis Rakestraw
Emmanuel Moseley
Khalil Dorsey
The cornerback position will have the newest look of any position group for Detroit in 2024. There's plenty of depth, with multiple players having the capability to hold multiple positions within Aaron Glenn's secondary.
Safety (4)
Kerby Joseph
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Brian Branch
C.J. Moore
I've picked the Lions to ultimately carry four safeties, with Brian Branch's versatility playing a big role in this decision. He can play corner, safety and nickel, which gives Detroit options.
Moore will be a core special teams player if he makes the roster, and Detroit also has intriguing UDFA options. Melifonwu is another player worth keeping an eye on, as he'll look to put together a strong full season.
Special teams (3)
Jake Bates (K)
Jack Fox (P)
Scott Daly (LS)
Bates' kicking competition with Michael Badgley will be one of the more exciting position battles throughout training camp. The UFL sensation clearly has a big leg, but will need to display consistency to ultimately win the job.
While Badgley has been consistent throughout his time with the Lions, Bates struggled at points particularly in outdoor games. Still, he has plenty of upside and signing a two-year deal signals a level of confidence the Lions have in him.