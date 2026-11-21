On Sunday, the Detroit Lions face a test in the form of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now without star EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. The Buccaneers face their own adversity, with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield questionable for Sunday’s contest.

Meanwhile, college football has reached the final push towards conference titles and the playoffs. As the season wraps up, the margin of error is zero and players push for the final footage on their draft tape. It has already been confirmed by Lions On SI that both the Lions and Buccaneers were in attendance to Friday’s contest between Michigan State football hosting Oregon.

Two of the players who the Lions could have scouted from that contest include Oregon LB/EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, who had 0.5 sacks, a blocked field goal, and an interception, and MSU EDGE Kenny Soares Jr., who contributed 7 tackles, 4 pressures, and a sack against the Ducks.

Here are five players the Lions must scout in college football, week eleven.

CB Vicari Swain, South Carolina

Swain has been a weapon on both the defensive and special teams side of the ball during his time with the Gamecocks. The 6-foot defensive back was the opposite corner of second-round pick Brandon Cisse last season, shutting down the other half the field.

Swain is touted as potentially having more upside with his 5 career punt return touchdowns. Additionally, he has three career interceptions, three career sacks, and three career forced fumbles. In the last two seasons combined, he has surrendered less than 500 yards in pass coverage in nearly 550 snaps in coverage.

The Gamecocks take on No. 1 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. EST.

LB Sammy Omosigho, UCLA

The Bruins are one of the few remaining undefeated teams in college football, and Omosigho is a big reason why. The Oklahoma transfer has exploded onto the scene in his first year in Los Angeles, leading the NCAA with five forced fumbles and contributing 5.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss alongside 4 pass breakups.

The linebacker is rated no. 3 among all linebackers in the NCAA on PFF and is a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award, handed out to the top linebacker in the nation. In only 102 pass rush snaps, Omosigho has an absurd 31 pressures.

The productive linebacker is graded out third against the rush among linebackers and 20th against the pass. He is a do-it-all linebacker that would be an instant contributor to the front seven for the Lions considering the unknown long-term status for Jack Campbell.

Omosigho briefly exited the Bruins November 14 contest against Illinois, but returned to the game and has been given the “all clear” for Saturday’s game against Michigan. The Wolverines host the Bruins at 3:30 p.m. EST, giving plenty of Lions fans a chance to watch the linebacker first-hand when cheering on their college team.

OT Lance Heard, Kentucky

Heard has had one of the most unique journeys in college football, touring through three SEC schools with LSU, Tennessee, and now the Wildcats. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound tackle has over 2,100 snaps in his career and saved his best for last.

This year, Heard has yet to allow a sack and is rated in the top 25 for wins above average in tackles. He has experience at both tackle slots, giving him versatility that teams want. As it stands, the Kentucky tackle is in the early day two conversation, which can change during the postseason bowl process.

He overcame a drastically bad 2024, where the tackle was rated in the bottom 50 for all players at his position, to become a top player in his craft. It speaks of his dedication while also providing a warning to give the tackle an adjustment period in his next jump in competition.

The Wildcats travel to Missouri to take on the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. EST.

HB Isaac Brown, Louisville

It is hard to argue with production and statistics, and Brown provides plenty of that. The three-year starter for the Cardinals has been a focal point of their offense since 2024, with over 3,000 total yards in his career.

The 5-foot-9 speedster born in Miami has averaged over 7.2 yards per rush for all three seasons with the Cardinals and found the endzone 29 times in total. His gap rush scheme grade and elusiveness grades are in the 90s for percentile among all qualifying backs.

The drawbacks on Brown are that he did suffer an injury, missing four games in 2025, and that he is another “Sonic” type player in the mold of Jahmyr Gibbs. Additionally, Brown is relatively unproven out of the backfield, with only 60 catches over his three-year career, averaging six yards per catch as opposed to his 7.6 yards per carry on average.

The No. 23 Cardinals host Pitt at 7:30 p.m. EST.

EDGE Zac Crews, Montana State

Crews does not have an impressive sack count that stands off the sheet, but the Bobcat is putting together a very strong senior season. Crews has 62 total pressures on the season, with five ending in sacks. The 6-foot-4 EDGE has also batted down a pass as the Bobcats sit at 10-1 on the season.

The team captain is rating among the very top of all EDGEs with an astounding 18.2 percentage in pass rush win rate. Additionally, his true pass set pass rush grade and pass rush grade are among the top.

As is the case with previously highlighted FCS prospects, strength of competition becomes a concerns, especially as Crews did not nail down a non-rotational role until this season. He does not have a versatile role with Montana State, either, as he seldomly rotated inside, with less than 20 career snaps in the B gap.

His run defense is also not in the top 50 percentile, which is a concern looking at the Lions scheme.

Crews and the Bobcats host in-state bitter rival Montana at 2 p.m. EST.