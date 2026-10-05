The last time the Detroit Lions stepped foot at Bank of America Stadium, they left on the losing end of the scoreboard, having lost to the Carolina Panthers, 32-26.

"That was a different head coach, different team in some regards," Dan Campbell explained to reporters this week. "That's been a while. I mean, we don't ever want to give up what we gave up when we were out there to any opponent. But no, I'm not talking about that. That hadn't come up about what went down in '22 out there. It's so much different. But we know that they're capable of running the football. They don't do a ton of it, but when they do, it's effective and they've got good schemes, good tight ends with, this back hits it, so they have versatility in their scheme.

"They’ve got gun, they’ve got pistol, they've got under center, and then they've got all the keepers off of it, which makes the run game dangerous because of all the keepers and boots and what Bryce (Young) can do with it and then the shots off of it. So, it's a dangerous team. It's a dangerous offense with Bryce at the helm.”

Despite another week of practice, Detroit's defense had another atrocious performance, looking completely outmatched again in Carolina. True to form, the worst pass defense in the league could not stop the passing attack of the Panthers.

After 60 minutes of action, the Lions record fell to 2-2 on the season.

Here are the key takeaways from the Lions' 32-26 loss.

Penalty slows down momentum on first drive

The Panthers won the opening coin toss and elected to defer. Detroit's offense got their weapons involved early, targeting Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the first three plays.

Unfortunately, a Brock Wright penalty put the offense behind the sticks and slowed down the growing momentum. The Panthers' defense bringing pressure disrupted Drew Petzing's offense.

Detroit took an early 3-0 lead on a made 54-yard field goal from kicker Jake Bates.

Lions lack discipline in first quarter

The Lions were a little undisciplined in the first 15 minutes of the road contest. Juice Scruggs was slow to get on the field on Bates' field goal attempt, forcing the team to take an early timeout.

Multiple penalties put the offense behind the sticks, including a Scruggs penalty on the Lions second offensive possession.

Carolina was able to score their first touchdown on their second offensive possession. An eight-play, 72-yard drive was capped off by a Chuba Hubba 15-yard scamper. Quarterback Bryce Young started the first two drives going 7-for-7 and 68 passing yards.

Lions effective on third-down on first scoring drive

After the Panthers took a 13-6 lead, Goff was able to lead the offense on an 11-play, 68-yard scoring drive to tie the game at 13-13.

Detroit was effective on third down, converting three times to keep the chains moving.

A defensive pass interference call on second-round wideout Isaac TeSlaa setup the offense at the one-yard line.

Gibbs capped off the drive with a one-yard scamper. The former first-round pick, with his first touchdown of the game, has totaled seven scrimmage touchdowns through the first four games of the season.

The only Lions player with more scores through the first four games of any season was Calvin Johnson, who had eight scores back in 2011.

Go get it, Waymo pic.twitter.com/Sq11q0qoS0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 5, 2026

Disastrous pass defense

The Lions dealt with a number of issues in coverage during the first half of Sunday's game. Young dominated to the tune of 15 completions on 20 attempts for 178 yards. Detroit's defensive backs struggled to contain Tetairoa McMillan, which led to multiple explosive plays for the Panthers.

D.J. Reed was beat in coverage on a long pass from Young to McMillan, which resulted in a 32-yard score to give the Panthers a 13-6 lead in the second quarter. Though Detroit would rally to tie the score at 16 by the half, it was ultimately another half to forget for a secondary that has faced plenty of criticism.

McMillan was a force in the first two quarters, catching nine passes for 147 yards and a score by halftime.

To begin the third quarter, the Lions still did not have any answers for McMillan. After another touchdown to begin the second half, he was up to 11 receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns with 9:33 left in the quarter. The Panthers took a 22-16 lead, as the Panthers kicker missed his second extra point of the game.

Red zone woes

Detroit was able to find themselves in the red zone frequently, but came away with field goals instead of touchdowns far too often.

The Panthers defense was able to clamp down when Detroit was able to move the football into their side of the field.

Late in the game, Detroit cut a 13-point deficit down to six, after Goff found tight end Sam LaPorta in the end zone on an eight-yard score.

Briefly

1.) Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill, a native of Raleigh, halted the Panthers first drive with a 10-yard sack, his third of the 2026 NF season.

2.) Jameson Williams had an opportunity for an explosive grab in the first quarter, but was unable to haul a solid toss from Jared Goff.

3.) Isaac TeSlaa had a career-long reception of 57 yards on the Lions first possession of the third quarter.

4.) Former Lions cornerback Darius Slay even commented on the poor defense, sharing on social media, "Lions I got a lot of love for y’all but man this defense is bad bad."

5.) Detroit had nine penalties called for a total of 67 yards.