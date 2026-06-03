Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson: I Have an Answer For Everything Now

The Detroit Lions have high hopes for Aidan Hutchinson, and he feels the same way heading into his fifth NFL season.

Hutchinson has had to go through adversity throughout the early part of his career. After a slow start to his second year, he found his groove late in the year and was dominating in 2024 before suffering a season-ending leg injury.

After bouncing back to the tune of a career year in 2025 and earning a contract extension, he feels like a complete player entering his fifth year at the professional level.

With this experience under his belt, he feels confident in his ability to handle anything that's thrown at him over the course of an NFL game.

"I feel like heading into Year 5, I do feel complete, in a sense of pass rush. Your pass rush kind of evolves and it grows throughout the years. There are wrinkles that you put in, but I feel like I have an answer for everything now," Hutchinson said. "I feel like I have the answers and the knowledge to figure it out. I feel like the knowledge of the game, knowledge of pass rush, my own development, it's at a point where I feel really, really confident."

The Lions have added multiple players to the mix in what was an offseason of change. They lost Al-Quadin Muhammad and Marcus Davenport, replacing them with a pair of veterans in D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner.

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Both players are experienced veterans who have varying levels of production. Wonnum has been pretty consistent, while Turner is a high-upside former first-round pick who has been limited in action by injuries.

Additionally, the Lions drafted former Michigan Wolverine Derrick Moore in the second-round of this year's draft. They believe Moore is another possible impact player who they could pair with Hutchinson.

"I think they are good complements because they're both physical players. They're a little bit different, a little bit different body types. But again, that's why they're here," said general manager Brad Holmes, when asked about Wonnum and Moore. "They fit the requirements of what we look for at that position. They both set good edges, they both can rush outside, they both can rush inside, and they're also both good teammates, too."

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