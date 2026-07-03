Cam Newton: Terrion Arnold Was Only Wrong Because He Got Caught

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton shared an emotional response to Terrion Arnold now facing legal troubles, following an arrest and being subsequently charged with eight felonies.

On a recent episode of 4th & 1, Newton also used Arnold's troubles as a way to send a message to other athletes who may not fully understand what it means to be in the public spotlight.

“He went to Alabama. Obviously, having a letter of recommendation to the judge, from Nick Saban. This does not match who he is,” Newton expressed. “But what I will do in this particular situation is use Terrion Arnold’s situation to not only speak to Terrion, but also to speak to athletes and people of influence around the world.

“You don’t think you’re a big deal, brother," Newton added further. "You don’t think you’re a big deal, sister, until something happens that will remind you that you can be on top of the world one day, next day the world could be on top of you. Terrion knows better, and at the end of the day, was he wrong? He was only wrong because he got caught. And when you unpack what happened, and the amount of money or the things that was stolen, it will leave anybody outraged.”

Additional Insider Analysis: How Detroit Lions Depth Chart Changes Without Terrion Arnold

Amid significant legal troubles, several others have spoken publicly about Arnold's character. Nick Saban even sent a letter to a Florida Judge as a character reference.

Newton displayed empathy for what Arnold is going through, and drew on his personal experiences to provide a notion that the events leading to this are not emblematic of Arnold's character.

“Man look, and I know Terrion. I know his family, played with C1N, the COVID year. I know him too well. What the world seen in Terrion Arnold in the last two to three weeks, is not an accurate depiction of who that young man is," said Newton. "This is what I know to be true. Take my word as the gospel. The kid has a smile that will light up the place, and he has an infectious personality.”

The incident led to Arnold's release from the Lions, as the team has parted ways with its former 2024 first-round pick.

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