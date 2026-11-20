The Detroit Lions are looking at the second game of a crucial three-game stretch midway through the NFL season.

After dispatching of the Patriots in Munich on Sunday, the Lions are returning home to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 at Ford Field. Detroit has a chance to remain in first-place in the NFC North heading into a Thanksgiving clash with the Chicago Bears next week.

Here are 10 thoughts surrounding the Lions’ matchup with the Buccaneers.

Player to watch

Barring any changes or last-second set-backs, Sunday is expected to mark the season debut for safety Kerby Joseph. The Illinois product hasn’t appeared in a game in over a calendar year with what is being reported as a degenerative knee issue, but has looked good in practice and will get an opportunity to return to action on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see exactly how the Lions utilize Joseph, as they’ve spent the last three weeks ramping him up to his return. If he can contribute in a fairly significant way in his first game back, it will be a huge boost to the confidence of the defense.

Revenge opportunity

The Lions will be facing a Buccaneers team littered with former Lions, with linebacker Alex Anzalone headlining the group. Anzalone departed Detroit after five years this past offseason, and was a huge part of the team’s resurgence throughout his time in Motown.

Joining Anzalone on the Buccaneers’ defense are players like Al-Quadin Muhammad, Ifeatu Melifonwu, A’Shawn Robinson and Miles Killebrew. All had different tenures in Detroit, but it will be an opportunity for all to make a statement against their former team.

Goff’s turnover streak

Lions quarterback Jared Goff had been playing at an MVP-caliber level with zero interceptions through the first six games of the year. However, those fortunes have changed over the past three weeks.

Goff has thrown a total of four picks in that stretch, including two last week against the Patriots. One of those picks was an especially devastating mistake, as he was picked off in the end-zone late in the first half. The Buccaneers rank first in the league with 16 interceptions, and as a result Goff will have to be careful against the opportunistic defense.

The Buccaneers have two players that have four interceptions each, those being Anzalone and cornerback Zyon McCollum. Interestingly enough, Robinson has two interceptions from the defensive line as well.

One dimensional

The Buccaneers enter Sunday’s game in a dubious situation, in part due to an injury that kept Baker Mayfield out of three games. Tampa Bay currently ranks first in rushing offense led by Bucky Irving’s 825 yards, but ranks last in passing offense.

As a result, the Lions will likely enter Sunday’s game in need of a plan for stifling the run game and forcing Tampa Bay to throw. They have talent on the perimeter, with Irving serving as a receiving threat in addition to Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson and Chris Godwin, but Mayfield’s injuries have prevented them from getting going consistently.

Next man up

The Lions will be without defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the remainder of the season, which is a devastating blow to a defense that is already without another one of its leaders in linebacker Jack Campbell.

Hutchinson's injury will likely create opportunities for rookie Derrick Moore, who is on a hot streak with four sacks in his last two games. Additionally, it appears that this is paving the way for Ahmed Hassanein to make his debut.

Detroit has gotten plenty of pass-rush production from its other options, including Alim McNeill and DJ Wonnum. Hutchinson will by no means be easy to replace, but the team has options available to help them produce and pressure opposing passers.

Back in black

The Lions will wear their black alternate uniforms for the second time this season, and the seventh time in total since they re-entered the rotation prior to the 2024 season. Detroit is 5-1 all-time wearing these uniforms, with the lone loss coming to Buffalo late in the 2024 campaign.

Detroit wore these in their most recent matchup with the Buccaneers, that being on Monday Night Football in Week 7 of last year. That was the ‘Legion of Whom?’ game, where Detroit’s secondary stifled Tampa Bay despite being without multiple starters.

Now, as Detroit looks to extend its winning streak to six games this year, they’ll be hoping to get more magic from their ‘Motor City Muscle’ uniforms.

Hassanein’s debut

All indications point to defensive end Ahmed Hassanein making his NFL debut on Sunday. It has been a bit of a tumultuous road to get there for the Boise State product, but it appears as though he’ll get his chance after being inactive for the team’s first nine games.

Hassanein was set to make the team as a rookie last year, but suffered an injury late in the preseason and was waived with an injury designation. At the conclusion of his injury settlement, he returned to Detroit on the practice squad but did not appear in a game.

After signing a futures contract to return, Hassanein made the team out of camp but has yet to appear in a game. Now, the motivated defender will get his chance to make an impact for the first time in his career against the Buccaneers.

Best-case scenario

The Lions remain focused on the task at hand with a big game looming on a short week and handle business. They batter Tampa Bay’s top-tier run defense, as the offensive line shines with the play of interior linemen Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany setting the tone.

Jared Goff doesn’t fall victim to Tampa’s opportunistic secondary, as he delivers a pair of touchdown strikes in the first half. The Buccaneers threaten with late momentum, but the Lions never lose control and win comfortably.

Worst-case scenario

With that Bears game on the horizon and coming off an international trip, the Lions could fall victim to a trap game. This Buccaneers team is better than their record indicates, and can challenge Detroit’s secondary with their array of weapons.

In a worst-case scenario, former Lion Alex Anzalone picks off Jared Goff and returns it for an early score. Al-Quadin Muhammad gets a sack, and Ifeatu Melifonwu makes a big play as well. On defense, the absence of Aidan Hutchinson is felt immensely as the Lions can't corral the quarterback.

Detroit is dominated by its former players, and their hopes of earning the No. 1 seed take a big hit ahead of the crucial matchup with Chicago.

Bold prediction

If the Lions are going to win this game, they’re going to have to do it with Jared Goff making big plays through the air. Tampa Bay’s run defense is right up there with the best in the league, and defensive-minded head coach Todd Bowles will have a good plan for Jahmyr Gibbs. My bold prediction is Gibbs is held under 100 all-purpose yards, which forces Goff to have to make big plays with his arm to help the offense be successful.