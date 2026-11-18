The Detroit Lions feel they have enough depth to navigate the injury to star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

On Wednesday afternoon, head coach Dan Campbell expressed that he wanted to get second-year defensive end Ahmed Hassanein going a "little bit" against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For the first nine games of the 2026 NFL regular season, the former sixth-round draft pick has been inactive, causing many to wonder why he was not seeing much playing time, especially since he had a solid training camp in the summer.

The former NFL tight end expressed earlier this week he feels the roster is better equipped to handle the loss of Hutchinson than back in 2024, when the former first-round pick was lost for the season, after a severe leg injury suffered against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Yeah, we are much better equipped than we were then," said Campbell. "That's the reason why we have the depth that we have in that room. We knew that was important. I mean, these are the things that you learn over a six-year period, is how important depth is. And so, we feel really good about that room. Now I mentioned this before, (Alim McNeill) Mac is playing at a high level. He's got to continue to do that and then some. (DJ) Wonnum, it was good to get him back. He's got to continue to play at a high level and we need even a little bit more. Derrick Moore, hey, he looks good, he's improving. We need more."

Detroit has also been stout along the interior of the defensive line, led by McNeill, Gill-Howard and Tyleik Williams.

"Gill-Howard, we need more. Tyleik (Williams), we need more. We can keep going here a little bit, but the good news is those guys are improving, they're getting better and they're playing as one unit. And so, got a ton of faith in those guys," said Campbell. "And so yeah, we'll be able to handle this. And our backend's playing pretty good right now.

"Our backers are doing a good job. And really, we're using the totality of that roster, that defensive roster. (Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard) Shepp's doing a good job, those coaches, and really all of them have a role and a hand in this. And that's probably, you say, 'What's the strength of our defense right now?' They're playing as one unit.”

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast ,head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok ,subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.