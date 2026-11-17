Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made his first public comments since star defensive end was lost for the 2026 season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

What makes the injury so disappointing is the fact that the former first-round pick was hurt celebrating a sack against Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket for his weekly radio interview, the former NFL tight end

"Well man, what a gut punch. Very much like Jack, he’s such a phenomenal player, an impact player, but more importantly he’s an unbelievable teammate and he’s one of our captains. It just stinks, man. It hits you. And I hate it for him, man, because he was on a heater," said Campbell. "What a hell of a year he was having. He’s just improved every year and to come off the injury he had in 2024.

"But, I also know this, man, this guy will overcome this. He will come back better than he was, too. It’s just the way he is, it’s the way he’s wired, and he’ll come out better for this."

Campbell said he would not limit his players from celebrating in the future.

I think what happened speaks for itself. We’re not talking to eight-year-olds here. And I’ll give you a story. I remember one time I made a big play, and I freaking pumped my arm up. I’m pretty sure I tore my bicep, but I didn’t tell anybody," Campbell said. "I was just excited. I just pumped my arm. It’s not like I, so if you say, 'Hey, don’t pump your arm next time, make sure you stay stoic, man.' This game is built off of emotion.

"If you have to contain yourself after a play is made, I’m not talking about in the moment, in the game, because you gotta keep your head, then you’re really becoming something you’re not."

Now, the team is likely to lean on rookie defensive end Derrick Moore, who has been productive the past two weeks.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: 6 Winners, 1 Loser Against Patriots

The Lions' defense has been battered by injuries as of late. Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, D.J. Reed, DJ Wonnum and Jimmy Rolder all missed the team's game against Miami, with Campbell and Rolder both being placed on injured reserve. Wonnum has returned to the lineup and is having a stellar first season in Motown.

Without Campbell and Rolder, the Lions leaned on the trio of Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske and Malcolm Rodriguez against the Dolphins. They also signed K.J. Britt to the active roster from the practice squad of the New England Patriots, though his role has been primarily on special teams.

At cornerback, the Lions had signed Nick Whiteside to the active roster from their own practice squad to help supplement the depth they have on roster. He was waived in a corresponding move after the team added defensive end Tyrus Wheat to the active roster.

One day prior to the official trade deadline, Holmes swung a trade with the New York Jets for safety Andre Cisco, sacrificing a 2028 sixth-round pick to make the move. Cisco began his career as a 2021 third-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and spent four years there before signing with the Jets prior to the 2025 season.

Cisco's presence creates an interesting situation at the safety position. Once depleted for depth, the Lions have gotten much healthier in the secondary with Brian Branch returning from injury. Additionally, Kerby Joseph is amidst his return to practice window and could be activated very soon.

The trade deadline saw rampant activity since the end of the Sunday slate of Week 9 games. In particular, the Jacksonville Jaguars have clearly pushed their chips to the center of the table by making a trio of trades, including giving up a first-round pick in the upcoming draft to acquire Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

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