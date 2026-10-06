The Detroit Lions are entering a pivotal Week 5 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

After a disappointing primetime loss in Week 4 to the Carolina Panthers, the Lions are set to take on the Cardinals in their final game before their bye week. As a result, it's an opportunity for them to generate some momentum heading into the week off.

Here are risers and fallers following the Lions' Week 4 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Risers

QB Jared Goff

Goff has had some good performances glossed over by the performance of the defense. He remains turnover-free through four games, and ranked second in the league behind only Bryce Young in passing yards ahead of Monday Night Football with 1,214 yards after a 400-plus yard performance against Carolina.

The veteran passer has some flaws that got exposed by Carolina's pass-rush, but has been very efficient and consistent for a majority of his snaps in Detroit's first four games. He has clear chemistry with Drew Petzing, which has led to a strong start to his 2026 campaign.

WR Isaac TeSlaa

After a slow start to the season, TeSlaa has had two big games in a row. He's had back-to-back career-high totals in receiving yards, including Sunday's game in which he set a new personal best with 95 yards on four catches.

There were high expectations facing TeSlaa entering training camp, but his momentum cooled off after an up-and-down performance leading up to the start of the regular season. He seems to be trending up as of late, which has been a big boost to Detroit's offense.

DT Alim McNeill

McNeill is up to three sacks in four games after recording another one on Sunday during Carolina's first offensive possession. He seems to have regained his explosiveness that he missed last year post-ACL injury, which has added another element to Detroit's pass-rush.

With so many questions about the state of their defense, the Lions should take some solace in the fact that McNeill has been producing consistently early in the year. His career-high for sacks in a season is five, and he's on pace to double that at this point.

There were some concerns about McNeill given the hefty contract extension he signed in 2024 and his performance last year, but he continues to quiet those with his performance early in the season.

Fallers

CB D.J. Reed

The Lions' secondary has taken its lumps throughout the start of the season, as the defense has been the worst in the league against the pass up to this point. Reed, who was signed last offseason with the expectation that he could be the team's top option, has not lived up to expectations.

Against the Panthers, Reed allowed three completions on five targets for 58 yards and a touchdown. It was emblematic of the team's performance, as wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan gashed them for 192 yards and two scores on 14 catches.

Through four games, Reed has allowed an opposing passer rating of 141.7 and has been called for four penalties. It has been a less than ideal start for the veteran who is being counted on to be a big part of Detroit's defensive attack.

LB Jack Campbell

Signed to a four-year extension this offseason, Campbell has struggled out of the gate. In particular, Campbell has been struggling in pass coverage allowing 16 completions on 19 targets according to Pro Football Focus.

Campbell is expected to be a leader of the defense for the foreseeable future, and he still has plenty of time to turn things around. However, given the high expectations he faced the results up to this point have been disappointing.

Through four games, Campbell has a PFF pass coverage grade of 44.5 which is a significant drop off from the 71.7 mark he posted last year in his All-Pro season.

EDGE Derrick Moore

The Lions traded up to land Moore in the second-round of this year's draft, but have yet to see any significant results through his first four games. His snap count has diminished over the last two weeks, as he's totaled 17 snaps in that timeframe after playing 35 total in his first two outings.

Moore has not been impactful in Detroit's pass-rush, as he hasn't recorded a tackle and has just three pressures in four games. He's still a young player, and D.J. Wonnum's emergence has played a part in his smaller role.

However, for a player the Lions traded up to get, the results have not been what the team expected up to this point.

TE Brock Wright

Wright had a pair of penalties in Sunday's game, and while he has some value as a run-blocker he has not been as impactful as years past. He has four catches for 20 yards up to this point, and the team has an intriguing young option in Jackson Meeks waiting in the wings.

Meeks has already supplanted Tyler Conklin to become the third tight end on the depth chart, and if he demonstrates reliability as a run-blocker could continue to get an extended look. This could spell trouble for Wright, who is in the final year of his contract.