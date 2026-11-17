The Detroit Lions have made their decision on the rest of the season for safety Kerby Joseph.

Head coach Dan Campbell explained on 97.1 The Ticket this week that barring any injuries, the plan is to activate Joseph and have him play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field.

The 2024 All-Pro has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list since the start of training camp dealing with a knee injury that reports have indicated is degenerative. He returned to practice on Oct. 28, starting his 21-day return to practice window.

Detroit had until Tuesday to decide whether to activate him or revert him back to the PUP list for the remainder of the season.

Joseph has yet to appear in a game in over a calendar year, with his last appearance coming on Oct. 12, 2025 in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. In that game, Joseph struggled with a knee injury and left the game.

Speaking with media during training camp, Joseph stated that the injury dates back to a training camp practice last year where he woke up with swelling in his knee. He tried to play through it last season, and notched three interceptions in the first six games, but ultimately couldn't continue after the pain he suffered in the Kansas City game.

Joseph has proven to be one of the NFL's most dynamic takeaway artists when healthy, as he has logged 20 interceptions and two forced fumbles in 55 career games.

Joseph is in his fifth NFL season, and entered the league as a third-round pick of the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Illinois. Initially expected to be a depth option right away, Joseph was thrust into action beginning in Week 4 of his rookie season when veteran starter Tracy Walker III suffered a torn ACL.

The Illinois product proved to fit right in, as he recorded his first two career interceptions just weeks later against the Green Bay Packers at home. Joseph would finish with four picks in his rookie season, asserting himself as a starter moving forward.

After another four-interception season in 2023, Joseph broke out in 2024. He recorded a league-leading nine picks, earning First Team All-Pro honors as a result as well as a four-year contract extension that made him the NFL's highest-paid safety at the time.

The Lions added safety depth prior to the trade deadline with a move to acquire New York Jets safety Andre Cisco.

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