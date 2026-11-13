How the NFL Trade Deadline Changed Detroit Lions 2026 Depth Chart

The Detroit Lions are getting set for an international matchup with the New England Patriots.

On Sunday, the Lions will battle with the reigning AFC Champions looking to win a fifth game in a row. They'll be doing it with another addition, as they traded for safety Andre Cisco prior to Tuesday's trade deadline.

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart following the trade deadline as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff.

Backup: Joshua Dobbs.

Practice squad: Luke Altmyer

Goff missed practice Wednesday with a chest injury, but was a full participant in Thursday's session and isn't expected to be out for Sunday's game. He's been a key cog in the offense this year with how consistent he's been, but he's looking to snap a two-game skid with an interception after not throwing one in the first five games.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs.

Backup: Sione Vaki.

Reserves: Jacob Saylors.

Practice squad: Jabari Small.

Inactive: Isiah Pacheco (Injured reserve).

Vaki has not practiced this week with an ankle injury, but did play on Sunday. If he can't go, Saylors is also dealing with an injury though he's been a full participant each of the first two days of practice. This could potentially create an opportunity for Small to be elevated from the practice squad for the second straight game.

Wide receivers

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa.

Backups: Tay Martin, DeAndre Carter.

Practice squad: Dominic Lovett, Lucky Jackson.

Inactive: Kendrick Law (Injured reserve), Tom Kennedy (Injured reserve).

Sunday will be a special game for St. Brown, whose mother hails from Germany. He has roots in the area, and as a result will be motivated to have a big performance. Williams will be looking for a bounce-back game after a quiet showing against the Dolphins, while Martin and Carter both had their first catch of the season last week.

It's worth noting that St. Brown has been limited in the first two days of practice this week, and he could potentially carry a designation into Sunday's game.

Tight end

Starter: Sam LaPorta.

Backup: Brock Wright.

Reserves: Tyler Conklin.

Practice squad: Jackson Meeks, Miles Kitselman, Thomas Gordon.

The Lions waived Meeks as the corresponding move for the acquisition of Cisco, but were quick to bring him back on the practice squad. Conklin had surpassed him as the third tight end in recent weeks, and will presumably stay in that role.

Because Meeks is new to the practice squad this year, the Lions could still utilize him as an elevation three times before they'd have to consider re-adding him to the active roster.

Tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell (left), Blake Miller (right).

Backup: Larry Borom.

Practice squad: Devin Cochran.

Inactive: Gio Manu (Non-Football Injury).

The Lions continue to roll with Miller, who had some difficulties last week against Chop Robinson but rebounded with a good second half showing. Borom remains the first option in jumbo packages, with the Lions also utilizing defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard as an extra blocker at times.

Guard

Starters: Christian Mahogany (left), Tate Ratledge (right).

Backup: Miles Frazier.

Practice squad: Elijah Klein, Mason Miller (Practice squad injured list).

Inactive: Ben Bartch (Injured reserve).

Mahogany appears to be back in the good graces of the coaching staff after being benched for disciplinary reasons last week. He will presumably return to his starting spot at left guard, with Miles Frazier being the backup after a tough first start.

Center

Starter: Juice Scruggs.

Backup: Ratledge

Reserve: Seth McLaughlin.

Inactive: Cade Mays (Out, Ankle).

Mays has already been ruled out, so it will be Scruggs again manning the pivot for Detroit's offensive line. Ratledge is the emergency sub, with McLaughlin also being available in case of an emergency.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams.

Backups: Skyler Gill-Howard, Levi Onwuzurike.

Reserve: Mekhi Wingo.

Practice squad: Aiden Keanaaina, Jeffrey M'ba, Ben Stille, Taki Taimani.

The Lions have the rotation down pat between Williams and Gill-Howard next to McNeill, with Williams being the run-stuffer and Gill-Howard playing in pass-rush situation. McNeill has also had a fabulous start to the year, with 5.5 sacks up to this point in the season.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, DJ Wonnum.

Backups: Derrick Moore, Tyler Lacy.

Reserves: Eric O'Neill, Ahmed Hassanein.

Practice squad: Anthony Lucas.

Inactive: Payton Turner (Injured reserve).

Wonnum is expected to return to action after missing last week's game while in concussion protocol. Still, Moore could get some extended opportunities after recording two sacks last game, which was a pleasant surprise after a slow start to his rookie season.

Linebackers

Starters: Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez.

Backups: Trevor Nowaske Amen Ogbongbemiga, Joe Bachie.

Reserve: K.J. Britt.

Practice squad: Owen Pappoe.

Inactive: Jack Campbell (Injured reserve), Jimmy Rolder (Injured reserve), Damone Clark (Injured reserve), Devin White (Injured reserve).

The Lions will need their linebacker depth to shine as Jack Campbell is on injured reserve. It was a season-high in snaps for Malcolm Rodriguez last week, and he delivered a solid performance.

Detroit has several veterans it could lean on in a rotation, and Britt could also potentially get an uptick in action after playing only on special teams last week. As a former member of the Patriots' practice squad, Britt could also provide some unique insight on the Patriots' offense after repping against them in practice.

Cornerbacks

Starters: Roger McCreary, Rock Ya-Sin.

Backups: Khalil Dorsey, Ennis Rakestraw.

Reserve: Nick Whiteside.

Practice squad: Aamaris Brown.

Inactive: D.J. Reed (Out, Hip).

Reed has already been ruled out for Sunday's game, meaning the rotation of cornerbacks will be down a member. McCreary and Ya-Sin played the highest amount of snaps last week, but all five of the team's active options will likely get opportunities on Sunday.

Safety

Starters: Brian Branch, Chuck Clark.

Backups: Keith Abney (Nickel), Andre Cisco

Reserve: Christian Izien.

Practice squad: Myles Bryant.

Inactive: Kerby Joseph (Physically Unable to Perform), Avonte Maddox (Injured reserve), Thomas Harper (Injured reserve).

The addition of Cisco sets up an interesting dynamic. Branch and Clark have played well together since the former returned from his Achilles injury, and Kerby Joseph could still return as soon as next week. As a result, it will be interesting to see where Cisco fits in a fully healthy safety room.

Regardless, Campbell stated that he expects Cisco to suit up on Sunday. The former Jet has had some moments this season despite being a reserve, as he had a sack against the Lions in Week 3. He's an intriguing addition, and he should get an opportunity to contribute on Sunday.

Specialists

Kicker: Jake Bates.

Punter: Jack Fox.

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten.

Kick returners: DeAndre Carter, Jacob Saylors

Punt returner: Carter.

Saylors has been a full participant in practice this week and as a result should be in line to return to action after missing last week. He'll be paired with Carter on kick returns, while Carter will handle the punts.